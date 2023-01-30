Nearly 1,500 Tickets Sold For Cambridge Beamback

Monday, 30th Jan 2023 15:26

Town have sold almost 1,500 tickets for next Saturday’s beamback of the League One match at Cambridge United.

The Blues quickly sold out their allocation of 1,473 tickets for their visit to the Abbey Stadium with demand far higher.

Therefore, Town will be showing the match on two big screens in front of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand for up to 3,000 fans.

Tickets to the beamback are available here and cost £6 including a pie and a pint or soft drink, while concourse kiosks will be open with fans able to take their drinks into the stands to consume during the game.

CEO Mark Ashton will join supporters in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand to show his appreciation to fans.

Portman Road will open at 1.30pm, 90 minutes ahead of kick-off, with access via turnstiles 1-9.

Pre-match hospitality is also available, including a two-course meal and VIP seats, costing £26 excluding VAT.

Town chief operating officer Luke Werhun, who was behind the beamback idea, spoke about the event on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch on BBC Radio Suffolk (3hrs 10mins 39secs).





Photo: Action Images