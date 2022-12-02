Blues or Burnley to Host Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood in FA Cup Fifth Round

Monday, 30th Jan 2023 19:25 A home tie against Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood awaits the winners of Town's fourth round FA Cup replay at Burnley. The Owls and Cod Army, who signed former Blues striker Jack Marriott from Peterborough today, drew 1-1 at Hillsborough on Saturday. Wednesday are second in League One, four points ahead of Town with a game in hand, while Fleetwood are 17th. They will meet again in a replay at the Highbury Stadium in just over a week's time with Town similarly travelling to Turf Moor to take on the Clarets. The Blues' only FA Cup meeting with the Owls was at the fifth round stage in 1985 when Town won 3-2 at Portman Road when George Burley, Romeo Zondervan and Alan Sunderland were the scorers. Town, who were last in the fifth round in 2007, have never faced Fleetwood in the competition. Fifth round matches will played in the midweek commencing Monday 27th February. FA Cup Fifth Round

1 Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town

2 Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

3 Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

4 Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

5 Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United

6 Bristol City v Manchester City

7 Manchester United v Derby County or West Ham United

8 Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood

Saxonblue74 added 19:26 - Jan 30

Beat Burnley, then dare to start dreaming??? 5

HALLSJ added 19:27 - Jan 30

1/4 final here we come 3

trncbluearmy added 19:29 - Jan 30

Always amazes me that anyone would want anything other then a winnable draw



This is perfect and gives ITFC something to play for in the replay 11

Saxonblue74 added 19:31 - Jan 30

Agree Bluearmy, keep winning and the big tie comes. 5

TimmyH added 19:32 - Jan 30

Well as underwhelming as the tie is it would certainly be an opportunity to get to the quarter-finals...if we managed to beat Burnley away (long shot). 2

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:33 - Jan 30

Romeo Zondervan, now that is a blast from the past.

1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:35 - Jan 30

Actually this is a really nice draw, it's at home again.

29,000 if its The Wendys sic. 6

OliveR16 added 19:42 - Jan 30

I think we might be wise to reflect that Burnley will be pleased with this draw too . . . with some reason. 4

thecheek added 19:54 - Jan 30

Really wish we'd played our strongest team against Burnley at home



Whoever we put out in the replay at their place it's odds against we'll get a result... 2

dirtydingusmagee added 20:08 - Jan 30

Nice draw if we get past Burnley, i like the FA Cup. here's hoping , COYB .

2

HopefulBlue69 added 20:23 - Jan 30

Now comes the big dilemma.... Do we really want to put our strongest team out against Burnley, still probably get beaten and then have to pick the players up from the gloom to go again in the league against Sheff Wed who will have just beaten Fleetwood...

Alternatively we can disappoint a lot of fans and play a second string team and keep the first team fresh to play a tired Sheff Wed....

Surely the league has to be the priority....2 -1

DaGremloid added 20:44 - Jan 30

No, play our strongest team against Burnley and if we win, play our strongest team in the 5th round. They're paid to play football, not sit in the stands. 0

runningout added 20:51 - Jan 30

We get on with it and other things take care of themselves. This shall we rest players doodars is a faff 0

BobbyBell added 20:56 - Jan 30

This where our strong squad comes into play. Six points and a cup win would be a dream week. Every game is important now and we must trust KM to make the right choices. 0

