Ndaba Joins Fleetwood Following Burton Recall

Tuesday, 31st Jan 2023 12:01 Blues centre-half Corrie Ndaba has joined Fleetwood Town on loan for the season half of the season having been recalled from his spell with Burton Albion. The Republic of Ireland U21 call-up made 10 starts and one sub appearance for the Brewers having joined them in the summer with his involvement early in the season having been limited by injury. In the summer, the 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Salford City, signed a new deal with Town which runs to June 2025 with the club having an option for a further season. The Blues could meet Fleetwood, who signed former Blues striker Jack Marriott from Peterborough yesterday, in the FA Cup fifth round at Portman Road if they beat Burnley in their fourth-round replay and the Cod Army similarly defeat Sheffield Wednesday. Town also visit the Highbury Stadium on the final day with the central defender ineligible against his parent club. Ndaba’s Burton exit may not be the only deal involving the Blues and Brewers ahead of tonight’s deadline with Gassan Ahadme’s return to the Pirelli Stadium on loan before the 11pm cut-off a very real possibility, we understand. A fortnight ago, Brewers boss Dino Maamria revealed that talks had taken place regarding Ahadme but said the deal was dead in the water at that point with Town’s proposed terms more than the Brewers were prepared to stretch to. 𝗡𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗮 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗻'𝘀 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 🤝#ftfc can confirm the signing of central defender @CorrieNdaba, who joins the club on loan from @IpswichTown until the end of the season.#OnwardTogether — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) January 31, 2023 The 22-year-old joined the Blues on a three-year-deal on deadline day in the summer with the club having an option for a further season, but has had a frustrating time since his switch. The Spanish-born Moroccan youth international has made only one start and seven sub appearances - six sub appearances in the league - having spent around two months out with a broken foot, scoring once. Prior to his move to the Blues, Ahadme had netted five goals for Burton. Following the signings of George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead, he finds himself even further back in the pecking order, while the Blues currently have 23 players aged over 21 who qualify for the 22-man EFL squad. Having featured for both the Brewers and Town this season, Ahadme could only join Burton on loan during January due to FIFA's three-club rule other than an unlikely switch to an overseas league which runs through the summer. In addition to Ahadme and Ndaba, the Blues will be looking to send development players such as Ben Morris out on loan if they can find them clubs. Speaking at the end of last week, manager Kieran McKenna reiterated that he wasn’t anticipating making any further senior additions to his squad having signed Hirst, Broadhead, Massimo Luongo and Harry Clarke earlier in the window. “Not really,” he said. “The club are, as I’ve said, making sure that they’re still active behind the scenes, are aware of what’s going on and what players may or may not be available. “If there’s anything that is available very late in the window that we think could have a really good impact for us, then we’ll be ready but we’re also happy with the squad we have in the building.”

Photo: Matchday Images



VanDusen added 12:10 - Jan 31

Neat - hope he plays a blinder. Can help beat Wednesday next week, then be cup-tied for the 5th round at Portman Road. ;o) Also won't be allowed to play on the potentially nervy final game of the season up there. 0

