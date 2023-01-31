Orient Make Yengi Approach But Move Unlikely

Tuesday, 31st Jan 2023 14:11 League Two leaders Leyton Orient have made a loan enquiry regarding young Blues striker Tete Yengi ahead of this evening’s transfer deadline, however, other clubs are keen and TWTD understands a move to Brisbane Road is unlikely as it stands. Another unnamed League Two club is currently the favourite to land the 22-year-old frontman on loan for the second half of the season, although with the O's and other fourth-tier clubs having shown interest. Australian Yengi joined Town in September last year following a trial after coming to the club via a contact of the club’s head of sports science Andy Costin, also an Australian, having left A-League side the Newcastle Jets. Yengi spent the summer on loan at Finnish club VPS where he was named their Player of the Year before returning to the Blues before Christmas. Speaking about the striker’s future earlier this month, manager Kieran McKenna said: “The options are open at the moment. He’s been training with us quite a bit. Not someone who I saw much of before he went out on loan from arriving last year. “He’s a talented boy, he’s got some good attributes, physically he’s got some good attributes and technically, and he’s obviously had a good loan spell. “We’ve had some interest in him from English clubs but also from abroad and we’re keeping that situation open at the moment. “As I say, he’s training with us quite a bit and he’s someone for whom we want to carefully plot out his next move because he’s a young player still very early in his steps in the game, even at his age coming out of the level he was playing at in Australia. “He’s still finding his way in the professional game and we want to make sure that we map that out in the best way for him.” Town’s Tunisia international midfielder Idris El Mizouni is currently at Brisbane Road on a season-long loan.

Photo: ITFC



Ipswichbusiness added 14:55 - Jan 31

Leyton Orient are having a good season and El Miz seems to be playing regularly for them so I would have thought that they would be a good choice. 0

