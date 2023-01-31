Burnley Replay Tickets on Sale Thursday
Tuesday, 31st Jan 2023 15:15
Tickets for the FA Cup fourth-round replay at Burnley will go on sale to Gold members and season ticket holders on Thursday with the date of the match still to be confirmed.
Town have been given 2,275 tickets for the tie at Turf Moor with the winner to host Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood in round five.
Sale windows
Gold members – Thursday 2nd February, 10am
Tickets will be available online or in Planet Blue but due to the short turnaround there will not be a postal option.
Collections will be made available from Planet Blue:
10am Friday for purchases made prior to 4.30pm on Thursday
Supporters will also have the option of collecting their tickets from Turf Moor from 6.30pm on the evening of the game.
Prices
Adult - £15
Prices exclude a £1.50 booking fee.
Coach travel will go on sale in line with the ticket sale windows with prices set at £37 for adults, £34 for seniors/under-23s and £31 for under-19s. Coaches will depart from behind the Sir Bobby Robson Stand at 12pm.
There will be a safe seating area in Block 4 of the away end. Supporters can purchase a safe seating ticket online by going into Block 4 and choosing the preferred seat.
