Burnley Replay Tickets on Sale Thursday

Tuesday, 31st Jan 2023 15:15 Tickets for the FA Cup fourth-round replay at Burnley will go on sale to Gold members and season ticket holders on Thursday with the date of the match still to be confirmed. Town have been given 2,275 tickets for the tie at Turf Moor with the winner to host Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood in round five. Sale windows Gold members – Thursday 2nd February, 10am

Season ticket holders – Thursday 2nd February, 1pm

Silver card members – Friday 3rd February, 10am

General sale – Friday 3rd February, 1pm Tickets will be available online or in Planet Blue but due to the short turnaround there will not be a postal option. Collections will be made available from Planet Blue: 10am Friday for purchases made prior to 4.30pm on Thursday

10am Saturday for purchases made before 4.30pm on Friday

10am – 11.30am Monday for purchases made over the weekend Supporters will also have the option of collecting their tickets from Turf Moor from 6.30pm on the evening of the game. Prices Adult - £15

Senior (65+) - £10

Under-22 - £10

Under-18 - £5 Prices exclude a £1.50 booking fee. Coach travel will go on sale in line with the ticket sale windows with prices set at £37 for adults, £34 for seniors/under-23s and £31 for under-19s. Coaches will depart from behind the Sir Bobby Robson Stand at 12pm. There will be a safe seating area in Block 4 of the away end. Supporters can purchase a safe seating ticket online by going into Block 4 and choosing the preferred seat.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ThaiBlue added 16:38 - Jan 31

Why would people bye a ticket for a game without a date? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments