Yengi Signs New Town Deal and Joins Northampton on Loan

Tuesday, 31st Jan 2023 16:01 Blues youngster Tete Yengi has joined League Two Northampton Town on loan for the rest of the season having signed a new deal at Portman Road. As reported earlier, Leyton Orient were among a number of fourth-tier clubs to approach Town regarding the striker but with the Cobblers the winners of the race. Yengi, who is 6ft 5in tall, moves to Sixfields having signed a new 18-month deal at Portman Road, which runs to the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further season. “As a striker, Tete has a lot going for him, both physically and technically, and he is fresh off the back of a very successful loan spell in Finland in the first half of the English season,” Northampton manager Jon Brady told his club's official website. “He fits the profile of what we were looking for from a new signing in that position, he is something different to what we currently have and we are pleased to welcome him to the squad. “We know there was a lot of interest in him both in this country and abroad. “We are grateful that both Ipswich and Tete feel this is the right move for him - we thank them for that - and I am sure our reputation as a club that develops and looks after young players has helped us, as has our reputation for being a good club where players want to be and feel happy. Hopefully we will be good for Tete and he will be good for us.” Australian Yengi joined Town in September 2021 following a trial after coming to the club via a contact of the club’s head of sports science Andy Costin, also an Australian, having left A-League side the Newcastle Jets. Yengi spent the summer on loan at Finnish club VPS where he was named their Player of the Year before returning to the Blues before Christmas. ✍️ We are very pleased to announce the signing of Ipswich Town striker @Yengii10 on loan! 🤩



Welcome to the Cobblers, Teti! 👋



🤝 Transfer news in association with @EightyEightLtd #ProudToBe | #Together | #ShoeArmy 👞 pic.twitter.com/ixv9XSv1zC — Northampton Town (@ntfc) January 31, 2023 Speaking about the striker’s future earlier this month, manager Kieran McKenna said: “The options are open at the moment. He’s been training with us quite a bit. Not someone who I saw much of before he went out on loan from arriving last year. “He’s a talented boy, he’s got some good attributes, physically he’s got some good attributes and technically, and he’s obviously had a good loan spell. “We’ve had some interest in him from English clubs but also from abroad and we’re keeping that situation open at the moment. “As I say, he’s training with us quite a bit and he’s someone for whom we want to carefully plot out his next move because he’s a young player still very early in his steps in the game, even at his age coming out of the level he was playing at in Australia. “He’s still finding his way in the professional game and we want to make sure that we map that out in the best way for him.”

Photo: ITFC



PortmanTerrorist added 16:44 - Jan 31

Love to see Tete tried out in our Team, but now accept that as unrealistic this season. Hope he smashes it again on loan, lights up pre-season and gives KMcK no choice but to give him a go. Apart from bringing kids through our own academy, spotting talent and (most importantly) giving the a chance, should be our next priority. Good luck with the loan ! 0

