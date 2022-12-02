Burnley Replay Date Set
Tuesday, 31st Jan 2023 18:18
Town’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Burnley will be played on Tuesday 7th February (KO 7.45pm).
The teams drew 0-0 in the first staging of the tie at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.
Tickets for the match go on sale on Thursday. The winners will host either Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood in round five.
Photo: Matchday Images
