Burnley Replay Date Set

Tuesday, 31st Jan 2023 18:18

Town’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Burnley will be played on Tuesday 7th February (KO 7.45pm).

The teams drew 0-0 in the first staging of the tie at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

Tickets for the match go on sale on Thursday. The winners will host either Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood in round five.





Photo: Matchday Images

aas1010 added 18:29 - Jan 31

On tv ? 0

BlueWax added 18:32 - Jan 31

The only team that can always be guaranteed a TV slot is Man u...! 0

TimmyH added 18:42 - Jan 31

Chelsea, Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal also contenders to always be on mainstream TV...that's really all the media is really interested in, the big money clubs some which are in ridiculous debt i.e. Chelsea to the tune of £850M. 1

Trac70 added 18:55 - Jan 31

I would guess that Sheffield United v Wrexham or Fulham v Sunderland will be the televised game. Both are on the same night as us I believe. 0