Burnley Replay Date Set
Tuesday, 31st Jan 2023 18:18

Town’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Burnley will be played on Tuesday 7th February (KO 7.45pm).

The teams drew 0-0 in the first staging of the tie at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

Tickets for the match go on sale on Thursday. The winners will host either Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood in round five.


Photo: Matchday Images



aas1010 added 18:29 - Jan 31
On tv ?
BlueWax added 18:32 - Jan 31
The only team that can always be guaranteed a TV slot is Man u...!
TimmyH added 18:42 - Jan 31
Chelsea, Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal also contenders to always be on mainstream TV...that's really all the media is really interested in, the big money clubs some which are in ridiculous debt i.e. Chelsea to the tune of £850M.
Trac70 added 18:55 - Jan 31
I would guess that Sheffield United v Wrexham or Fulham v Sunderland will be the televised game. Both are on the same night as us I believe.
Keefer added 19:01 - Jan 31
Sheffield (Feb 7) and Sunderland (Feb 8) are on tv: https://www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup/fixtures
