Town Sign Quartet For Development Squad

Tuesday, 31st Jan 2023 20:42 Town have added four players to their development squad ahead of this evening’s 11pm transfer deadline, three of them from the Republic of Ireland and one from Carlisle United, who has already made a senior appearance. Ryan Carr (second left above with Lavin left, Ayinde right and O’Connor far right) is a combative central midfielder, who has joined from the Cumbrians, where he was a second-year scholar, for an undisclosed fee. The 18-year-old played his first and only senior game as a starter in Carlisle’s home Papa Johns Trophy tie with Fleetwood - which they won on penalties following a 1-1 draw - earlier in the season and has also been on the first-team bench on seven occasions. Carr was with Newcastle United from the U11s to U16s. “We’re obviously disappointed to lose Ryan as we feel he would have had a bright future with us,” Cumbrians boss Paul Simpson, who almost joined Bobby Robson's Town in his playing days, told his club's official website. “Sadly with the EPPP/EFL academy compensation rules we were left in a position of very little strength to negotiate or object to this happening. “As a club we have to try and develop homegrown players and we felt Ryan was progressing well. He’d been involved with the first team on a number of occasions. “We also have to understand that there are times when we need to sell on players to clubs who are in stronger league and financial positions than ourselves. This is certainly the case in this transfer. “We wish Ryan the best of luck for his career and I hope he is able to develop at Ipswich Town.” Daniel O’Connor, 18, is a centre-half from Galway United, where he was their academy player of the year in 2022 having joined from Mervue United at the start of the season. O’Connor is comfortable on the ball and likes to defend. Leon Ayinde, 18, is a box-to-box midfielder from Cork City, who is quick, strong and has an eye for goal. He joined the Leesiders as an U15 in 2019 and a year later was named in a Republic of Ireland U17 squad for a training camp. Michael Lavin, another 18-year-old, is a tenacious right-back from Sligo Rovers, who he has represented since the U15s and skippered. In 2021, Lavin was included in a Republic of Ireland U18s training camp squad. Brexit means English clubs can no longer sign Irish youngsters at 15 or 16 as was previously the case, but can bring them in at 18.

Photo: ITFC



NthQldITFC added 20:48 - Jan 31

Welcome lads. You've come to the right place. Work hard and the world's your lobster, as Del Boy would say. 1

arc added 20:59 - Jan 31

Great photo. I hope that one day, years from now, they'll all appear in the first team together, and Phil will be able to pull this photo out of his archives :-) 0

