Ahadme Rejoins Burton On Loan

Tuesday, 31st Jan 2023 21:02 Blues striker Gassan Ahadme has rejoined Burton Albion on loan for the remainder of the season. A fortnight ago, Brewers boss Dino Maamria revealed that talks had taken place regarding Ahadme but said the deal was dead in the water at that point with Town’s proposed terms more than the Brewers were prepared to stretch to. However, as reported earlier, discussions continued and the 22-year-old has made his second deadline day move this season. “Obviously he had a brilliant spell with us at the start of the season and he got his move to Ipswich,” Maamria told his club's official website. “We know him, he knows us – he thrived in our environment and he’s also brilliant in our dressing room. “He will bring us something different to what we already have in the building and I’m sure he’ll pick up where he left off!” Ahadme added: “It’s brilliant to be back and I’m really looking forward to playing and helping the team. “I’ve really enjoyed my time since joining Ipswich, but ultimately, I need to play games and coming back to Burton for the remainder of the season will help me to continue with my development. “I’m fortunate to be in the hands of two great clubs - I can’t wait to see everyone and to get back going again.” Ahadme joined the Blues on a three-year-deal on the final day of the summer window with the club having an option for a further season. However, the Spanish-born Morocco youth international, has had a frustrating time since making the switch to Portman Road, making only one start and seven sub appearances - six sub appearances in the league - having spent around two months out with a broken foot, scoring once. Prior to his move to the Blues, Ahadme had netted five goals for Burton. Following the signings of George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead, Ahadme found himself even further back in the pecking order at Portman Road. Having featured for both the Brewers and Town this season, Ahadme could only join Burton on loan during January due to FIFA's three-club rule other than an unlikely switch to an overseas league which runs through the summer. Ahadme’s departure means the Blues now have precisely 22 players who qualify to be registered for the 22-man EFL squad.

Photo: Matchday Images



LegendofthePhoenix added 21:13 - Jan 31

Great news all round, really hope Gas starts banging them in again, he hasn't had a decent crack of the whip here. Good luck lad. 3

Kentish_Tractor added 21:13 - Jan 31

Makes sense for all parties involved. Hope he scores against Plymouth and Wednesday to help us out. Good luck Gassan, see you back in the summer, hopefully with a great half season under your belt. 4

ArnieM added 21:19 - Jan 31

Good luck fella. I think that injury a few days? Into his initial training sessions with us were enough to see things pass him by as other players came in or gathered their own form.



Will he play for us next season (or again) I wonder? All seems a bit odd . 0

