Referee Madden to Face No Action

Wednesday, 1st Feb 2023 12:31 Referee Bobby Madden won’t face any action following the Blues’ controversial fog-bound game at Oxford almost a fortnight ago. Blues boss Kieran McKenna and his U’s counterpart Karl Robinson called Madden over to the touchline in the 74th minute as players were struggling to see the ball in the thick fog. After the game, McKenna said that Madden, in his first year as an EFL official after more tha 20 years working in Scotland and a decade as a FIFA referee, had told them that once the game had passed the 75-minute mark - which it would have done by the time he abandoned it - the result would remain as it stood, 1-1, rather than the match being restaged. “Myself and Karl were both happy to play the game another day because it was going to be a lottery playing it in those last 20 minutes,” McKenna said. “At that stage the referee said that because the 75-minute mark had passed the result would have to stand, there would have to be a draw and there would be no replay.” Robinson, whose side went on to win 2-1, added: “If we're being totally honest the game probably should have been called off but had it been we would have had a point. “Once they realised that if the game was called off the result would stand and that might then not be good enough for them to get in the top two, they wanted to carry on. From my point of view it was maybe the wrong decision that ended up being the right decision.” However, it subsequently emerged that the 75-minute rule doesn’t exist in EFL competition or more widely. But, according to the EADT, the referees’ body, the PGMOL, has now investigated the matter and found that Madden did nothing wrong and that neither he nor any member of his team of officials made the 75-minute claim to the managers. There were suggestions last week that Madden had been demoted to fourth official’s duties as a result of the Town match, however, there were comparatively few EFL fixtures last weekend due to the FA Cup with a number of regular referees also on touchline duty. The Carlisle-based official is down to referee the Northampton-Walsall match in League Two on Saturday. Town are unhappy regarding the outcome but say they won’t be commenting on the matter publicly.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



itsonlyme added 12:37 - Feb 1

So the ref f#cks up and it’s ok? What about the poor paying public who couldn’t see what was happening on the pitch? Disgraceful but no more than you expect really from the EFL and FA! 7

trncbluearmy added 12:38 - Feb 1

Get some high powered yank lawyers on it and take em to the cleaners 0

Bert added 12:42 - Feb 1

So, there is no such rule but the referee’s Trade Union claim that the officials did not refer to such a rule. Someone is not telling the truth of the matter. The EFL should investigate further irrespective of the result which will stand. 0

MattinLondon added 12:43 - Feb 1

Not like the football authorities to look after themselves. 0

raycrawfordswig added 12:50 - Feb 1

Would be interesting to see what would happen if the Managers had refused to play on . 0

JewellintheTown added 12:53 - Feb 1

Robinson confirms McKenna's version they were both told it would stand 1:1 as its after 75 mins yet the PGMOL (refereeing body) surprise, surprise claim that wasn't said by their officials.

Why would both managers confirm this was said then if it wasn't actually said? Unusual story and supposed "rule" to mention ordinarily.

Irrespective of the score line, someone's lying or "forgetting". Two opposing managers actually agreeing on the same story seems the more likely version, surely?

Apology by the officials at the least, if no change to the outcome. 1

muhrensleftfoot added 13:05 - Feb 1

So either the referee is lying, or McK & Robinson are both lying. Think we know who is telling the truth. Disgraceful 1

Paulc added 13:08 - Feb 1

Someone is telling outright lies here! Both manager's back each other's accounts so who does that leave, Can't the same outcome in a Premier League match.

0

trncbluearmy added 13:09 - Feb 1

Always the same with these things,if they admitted he flecked up game would have to replayed.

ITFC should take this further 0

BlueWax added 13:12 - Feb 1

More cobblers to be dished up this weekend then! 0

Karlosfandangal added 13:26 - Feb 1

Would Town have complained if they had won and would Oxford have complained if they had lost 0

barrystedmunds added 13:38 - Feb 1

So Karl Robinson and KMcK are liars then???🤔🤔🤔 1

TractorfactorSteve added 13:46 - Feb 1

Of course he won't. He's been assessed by his mates. A bit like what's going on in Westminster/Downing St. All in it together. 1

Blandford73 added 13:48 - Feb 1

This is precisely why the standard of refereeing will never improve for non-televised matches. Match officials can put in totally inept performances or in this case outright lie about what they told managers and there is zero accountability. Until action is taken to ensure officials at professional levels of the game are held to account and have to publically explain their erroneous decisions the EFL will continue to let down the clubs and fans they supposedly represent. 1

Robert_Garrett added 13:49 - Feb 1

I complained to the EFL about iFollow not watchable after half time - couldnt see a thing - their answer was:- "not our problem if the game isnt abandoned or the pictures arent viewable - we still want the cash"???? Load of b*****ks really. Would have had to issue refunds to the crowd and to iFollow if abandoned so they kept their money and told us, the supporters to p**s off. 0

DavefromWatford added 13:51 - Feb 1

K McK said nothing more would be said publicly but i feel more will be spoken about privately. If the boot was on the other foot Oxford would be pushing for a replay. The EFL should get the managers & ref together to make ref own up to his cock up. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments