Town Request Additional MK Dons Allocation

Wednesday, 1st Feb 2023 13:50 Town have requested more tickets from the MK Dons for the Saturday 25th February fixture at Stadium MK having sold out the initial allocation of 3,860 seats. Last season, the Blues took 6,850 to the corresponding fixture, almost certainly the club’s biggest ever league travelling support. The club is hoping to confirm whether their request for additional tickets has been granted soon with seats initially going back on sale to season ticket holders as the previous allocation sold out during that priority stage. A new date for general sale will subsequently be confirmed.

buckleshamblue60 added 14:04 - Feb 1

Wouldn't it be good if we could beat last year's total of 6,850? Hopefully MK will give us sufficient tickets for everyone who wants to go. Seems like their average attendance this year is circa 8,000. There's more of us than you... COYB! 0

