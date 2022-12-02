Yengi Targeting Goals and Promotion at Northampton

Thursday, 2nd Feb 2023 11:19 Young Blues striker Tete Yengi is aiming to score the goals to fire Northampton Town to promotion from League Two having joined the Cobblers for the rest of the season on deadline day. Australian Yengi moved to Northampton, who are currently fourth in the table, having signed a new 18-month deal at Portman Road, which runs to the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further season. Leyton Orient and other fourth-tier clubs also showed interest in the 22-year-old. Yengi joined Town in September 2021 following a trial after coming to the club via a contact of the club’s head of sports science Andy Costin, also an Australian, having left A-League side the Newcastle Jets. The frontman spent the summer on loan at Finnish club VPS where he was named their Player of the Year before returning to the Blues before Christmas. “I like to entertain the fans and I want to score goals,” Yengi told the Northampton Chronicle. “That's what I'm here to do. I'm confident in myself and I'm just going to give it everything I can to help the team. “I'm a number nine mostly. I have played across the front three during my career so I can play various positions but I feel most comfortable down the middle. “I just want to help the team as much as I can and I want to win promotion with Northampton. When the manager [Jon Brady] spoke to me and explained how the team plays, and after watching a few of their games, I could see it's definitely the right team for me. “They play attacking football with a lot of young players and a lot of energy so I'm excited to get started and see what we can do together.” Reflecting on his career up to now, he reflected: "It's been a very up and down path for me so far. I was on loan at Finland last year and I really enjoyed my time there and then I went back to Ipswich. "Now I want to play games in England and Northampton showed an interest in me and it's very exciting to be here. I'm pleased to have signed and I can't wait to get started.” On his time in Scandinavia, he added: “To come over to Europe and play in Finland, they have been important experiences for me. “Not only does it help you in your football career, it also helps you grow and develop as a person, travelling to different countries and having to live by yourself, you get those life experiences. “It's all been good for me, both for football and non-football stuff, and hopefully I can continue my development with Northampton.” While at Northampton Yengi is pleased to be working for fellow antipodean Brady: “It's a bonus to have an Australian as my manager! Speaking to the gaffer made my decision much easier. “We spoke quite a few times on the phone and he seems like a good guy and he's obviously a good coach and you can see that by how well Northampton have done. I'm sure we will get along well and I'm already looking forward to working with him. “It's a long way from home but that does provide a bit of comfort and his pathway over into Europe is quite similar to mine. “He's made me feel very welcome at the club and I'm just happy to be here and I'm ready to play. “I’ve signed for the rest of the season so my focus is on doing well with Northampton and hopefully we can win promotion.”

PortmanTerrorist added 11:31 - Feb 2

Big loan for Yengi. As things stand, and things do change quick at ITFC these days, the young/junior striker role is a possibility for next season with him competing with Gas for a squad place. Both have decent periods now left on their contracts, so their respective loans will play a big part, as will pre-season, but have a feeling Yengi may be the one worth holding on to and could be a real star for us. Good luck at the Cobblers 0

DanJam90 added 11:54 - Feb 2

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/tete-yengi/profil/spieler/849429



Didn't have to do Yengi like that!

Didn't have to do Yengi like that! 0

