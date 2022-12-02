Burns and Davis Back in Training

Thursday, 2nd Feb 2023 14:37 Blues widemen Wes Burns and Leif Davis are back in training ahead of Saturday’s game at Cambridge with manager Kieran McKenna set to decide whether they will start or will be on the bench tomorrow. The duo missed last week’s 0-0 FA Cup fourth-round draw at home to Burnley with minor knocks. “Wes and Leif are close,” McKenna said. “They missed a few days’ training at the end of last week and the early parts of this week. “They both trained today, so we’ll have to make the judgement tomorrow whether they’re starting or being on the bench would be the best thing for them, but they’ve both now returned to full training. They were just minor issues that you’re going to get. “And other than that we’re looking healthy and strong, so we’re in a good position going into Saturday.”

Photo: Matchday Images



bugblatter added 14:46 - Feb 2

Was Wes’s “minor knock” the ball to the face he received in his last game?! 0

billlm added 15:18 - Feb 2

Slight groin or hamstring I thought, 0

PhilsAngels added 15:55 - Feb 2

save them for the next game 0

