Ladapo's Double Celebration

Thursday, 2nd Feb 2023 15:19 It was a double celebration for Town striker Freddie Ladapo this week as he was crowned the fans’ Player of the Month for January and also turned 30. A delighted Ladapo said: “It’s a wonderful feeling and it has been a wonderful week and month for me. I celebrated my birthday yesterday [Wednesday] and I’ve had a few good performances this month, which is key to my progression and what I’m trying to achieve this season.” Ladapo picked up the award after a month in which he netted three goals in six appearances, which took his tally for the season to 13 and suggests he is on course to at least hit the 20-goal mark over what remains of the current campaign. He was on target against former club Rotherham as Town triumphed 4-1 to march into the fourth round of the FA Cup, while he and colleague Conor Chaplin shared the four goals by which the Blues beat lowly Morecambe to bounce back to form after losing 2-1 in the fog at Oxford. Ladapo added: “I was very excited going into the Rotherham game and I didn’t need a lot of motivation to do well. I saw it as a great chance to show how far I have come and how far the club has come, so it was great to show how we could not only stand up to them but also pull off a great win. “For me to score in what was an excellent win against a team from a division above us was wonderful. It was also great to put on the performance we did in the next round against Burnley, the Championship leaders and looking like certainties to be back in the Premier League next season.” When it was suggested that Ladapo’s finish against the Millers, when he skipped round the keeper before firing into the net, was “ice cool” he laughed and replied: “It might have looked ice-cool from where you were watching but when you’re out on the pitch it’s not quite the same. But I did enjoy the finish for the goal.”

Ladapo felt Town were at their devastating best to see off the Shrimps by the interval, playing their best football since he moved to Portman Road last summer. “That was definitely the best,” he said. “To be 4-0 up at half-time, and even to be two goals ahead so early on, was definitely a statement that we needed to put across to everyone, especially our fans to show that we are going in the right direction and it was enjoyable to be part of such a good display. “We also did really well against Burnley last week. We pride ourselves on how we can keep possession and build from the back, and the tempo of the game suited us. “They are a Premier League-type side – maybe lower half but still Premier – so it was good that we could show them what we could do against them. “We have the strength of squad, both in numbers and quality, and we have a bit of momentum again now. Our performance showed how far we have come, being able to go toe to toe with such a good side. “We just have to keep the momentum going as the games keep coming. There are a lot of players looking for minutes and the competition for places helps the team.” While Ladapo had now bagged 13 goals in all competitions, it leaves him two behind top scorer Chaplin, and it looks like being quite a race to see who finishes out in front. Considering Wes Burns was last season’s leading marksman with 13 goals, it shows how Town have improved in this department this time round. “There’s a bit of a competition going on between us, but it’s a silent competition to be honest,” Ladapo added. “When one of us scores, we just look at each other and we don’t need to say anything. We both know we are chasing each other. “Competition is healthy – it gives you extra motivation on the pitch to know that you have to contribute because someone else is also scoring a few goals, so it’s good for the team, which is always the main thing.” As expected, Town had a quiet deadline day on Tuesday, at least in terms of incoming transfers. Ladapo said: “We already had a good idea it wasn’t going to be busy. The manager had said as much and with the club taking care of business early in the window, with players like Massimo Luongo, George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead coming in, it wasn’t really a surprise that no one else arrived. It maybe wasn’t like that at other clubs but that’s how it was here. “The new guys have settled in well here. Broady gave me an assist the other day when we beat Morecambe, so that’s about as big as it gets in terms of helping a teammate. When new players come into a club it helps to gee up the other players because they know they have to deliver. “If they don’t, they know there are others itching to play, so it’s about fighting for your position. The new guys have settled in well and had some good performances, and I’m sure they will carry on improving.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments