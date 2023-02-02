West Ham Midfielder Cairns Joins Tractor Girls

Ipswich Town Women have signed midfielder Brooke Cairns from Women's Super League West Ham United on a dual registration agreement until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old Liverpudlian began her career with Blackburn’s youth set-up before moving closer to her roots to spend time with both Liverpool and Everton.

She joined the Hammers in August 2021 and having made her top-flight debut against Leicester City, moved on to Hashtag United on a dual loan agreement halfway through 2021/22 and for a second spell this season.

Cairns returned to the East Londoners, who are coached by former England international Paul Konchesky, last month, featuring in a number of matchday squads before making her move to the Blues.

Capped by England from the U15s to the U18s, playing alongside Town forward Maddie Biggs, Cairns will wear the number 24 shirt during her time with the Tractor Girls, who are away at Watford on Sunday at the Grosvenor Vale Stadium.

Meanwhile, Blues defender Megan Wearing has been named in Scotland’s U19s squad for the 2023 Pinatar Youth Cup in Spain later this month.





