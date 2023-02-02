Ndaba: Toto's Missed Me!

Thursday, 2nd Feb 2023 19:12 Blues centre-half Corrie Ndaba says a reunion with former Town defender Toto Nsiala was one factor behind his deadline day loan move to Fleetwood, his previous spell at Burton having been brought to an end. As TWTD reported at the time, the Cod Army were interested in Ndaba in the summer and the 23-year-old is pleased to have completed the switch for the remainder of the season having made 10 starts and one sub appearance for the Brewers in a spell which got off to a slow start due to injury. Fellow central defender Nsiala, 30, joined Fleetwood from the Blues in January last year after three-and-a-half-years at Portman Road. “It has been a busy few days, hectic, but it’s all done and I am delighted to be here,” the Dubliner told the Lancastrian club’s official website. “Things move quickly in football and there were talks of me coming here in the summer and for whatever reason they didn’t get done, but I am happy to be here and ready to go. “I think with the facilities and the structure, there’s everything here to succeed so there’s no excuses. “I would like to thank Burton Albion for the opportunity. I had to overcome injuries, but I got experience in League One. There was a chance for me to come here to Fleetwood and I was just buzzing to get this deal done. “I didn’t expect to leave Burton as suddenly, but when I heard about the opportunity and meeting up with Totes [Nsiala] again, it was one where I would get to meet him again as we have the chemistry there already. “I was talking to him quickly, but we did have a chat and he said it would be a good opportunity for me as he’s happy that I am here, I know he’s missed me.” Ndaba, who signed a contract with Town until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season in July, has been impressed by his first few days with the Highbury club. “Training has been very good these last two days,” he continued. “There’s a lot of quality within this squad and the training has been intense. There’s a good set-up here and I have worked with Youl Mawene already who I know from my time at Salford. “He’s really good at the prehab and the preparation beforehand with groups and individuals and from these experiences, I have been impressed so far and I just hope I can add to the team and crack on.” Coincidentally, Ndaba is set to make his Fleetwood debut in a home game against his former club Burton on Saturday. “Football is a crazy game but it’s exciting and for me I am someone who takes everything in my stride,” he continued. “I just want to do well, learn and get better and when it comes to potentially my first game, it’s against Burton Albion, a team that I know really well from this season. “I just can’t wait – if given the opportunity – to get out there and show what I can do and hopefully get the win.”

