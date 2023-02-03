U18s Host Liverpool in Youth Cup With First Team Watching From Hotel

Friday, 3rd Feb 2023 10:08 Town’s U18s will be looking to win a place in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals when they host Liverpool in the fifth round at Portman Road this evening with the senior squad and staff watching the match from their hotel in Cambridge ahead of tomorrow’s game at the Abbey Stadium (KO 7pm). Sam Darlow’s side side beat Nottingham Forest 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw at Portman Road a fortnight ago to set up the tie against the Anfield club. In round three, Town came from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 at the John Smiths Stadium after previously defeating Bromley 2-1 away and non-league Aveley 9-0 at Portman Road. Liverpool, who last carried off the trophy in 2019, won 2-1 at Bournemouth in their third round tie before beating Port Vale 1-0 in the fourth. Blues boss McKenna is disappointed that the scheduling of tonight’s match means he won’t be there, however, he says the tie will be on in the team hotel. “We will definitely get to watch it,” he said. “On a personal point of view, it’s disappointing that it’s on a Friday night because we will be travelling to Cambridge on Friday and the evening at the hotel is an important time in terms of meetings and preparing for the game. “We will stick to that schedule in terms of a coaching staff, but we are going to stream the game at the hotel and the players and staff will watch it together after dinner. “We will look forward to that, it should be a great occasion for them and a great challenge for our players. I know we are all excited so let’s hope they can pull an upset out the bag.” Jay Spearing won the trophy with Liverpool in 2006 and 2007 and is now a member of the Reds’ U18s’ coaching staff under Marc Bridge-Wilkinson as well as having a playing role with their U21s. “Cup ties are one-off games and you can’t always play free-flowing football, have 90 per cent possession and score five goals. Port Vale made it really difficult for us. They fought, won second balls and put us under a lot of pressure,” Spearing told Liverpool official website. “Our boys are not really used to that, but I have to give them credit because they dug deep, worked hard and fought right to the end. The boys showed a different side to themselves and we were very glad to see that. “We can’t wait for Friday night. It’s another long trek, but Portman Road is full of history and it will be a great stage for the lads to play on. “Ipswich won the UEFA Cup under the great Sir Bobby Robson back in the day. They were also in the Premier League for a long time and they are a big club. “It’s a great opportunity for our lads to go down there, make a bit of a statement and try to reach the quarter-finals. “It’s going to be a difficult game – we have seen Ipswich play and know what they are about – but it’s a game we are relishing.” Tickets, which cost £3 for adults and £1 for concessions, are available online and for cash on the turnstiles. Only the Magnus Group West Stand, and initially just the middle tier, will be in use with Liverpool fans advised to sit in Blocks H2, I and J. The game is also being streamed live with video passes available via iFollow Ipswich for £3. Town previously met Liverpool at the semi-final stage of the competition in May 2021 when the Merseysiders came from behind to win 2-1 at Portman Road. The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005. This afternoon's scheduled U21s match against Cardiff City at Playford Road has been postponed ahead of this evening's match.

