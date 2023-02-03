More Tickets For Town at MK

Friday, 3rd Feb 2023 12:18 Town have been given an additional 2,699 seats for the away game against the MK Dons at Stadium MK on Saturday 25th taking the total up to 6,558. The Blues sold out the initial 3,860 of them within an hour of them going on sale to season ticket holders so requested the further allocation, which is the final tranche of seats which will be made available to Town for the match. Sales are currently suspended but will resume to season ticket holders on Monday from 10am, before Silver members can buy their seats from 10am on Tuesday and general sale starts at 10am on Thursday. Tickets cost £25 for adults, £18 for seniors aged 65-plus, £12 for under-25s, £6 for under-18s and £3 for under-12s. A maximum of three under-12s can attend alongside each paying adult. Last season, the Blues took 6,850 to the corresponding fixture, almost certainly the club’s biggest ever league travelling support. Town will be operating a safe seating area at the game, which will be in block 30 of the lower tier and blocks 26/27 in the upper tier. Safe seating tickets can be purchased via the club's ticketing website. Coach travel will be sold in line with the ticket sale windows with prices set at £23 for adults, £20 for seniors/under-23s and £17 for under-19s. Coaches will leave from behind the Sir Bobby Robson Stand at 10.30am, picking up at Bury, Stowmarket and Newmarket en route. The club will no longer be issuing physical tickets for coach travel with confirmation emails proof of purchase and the stewards issued a register on the day.

Photo: Pagepix



