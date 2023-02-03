Stoke or West Ham Await Blues or Liverpool in FA Youth Cup Quarter-Final

Friday, 3rd Feb 2023 12:45

An FA Youth Cup quarter-final at home to Stoke City or West Ham United awaits the winners of this evening’s fifth round tie between the Blues and Liverpool at Portman Road (KO 7pm).

The Potters and the Hammers also meet this evening to play their fifth round tie at the bet365 Stadium.

Quarter-final ties, which were drawn this lunchtime, must be played before Saturday 4th March.

FA Youth Cup Sixth Round Draw

1 Luton Town or Preston North End v Southampton or Fulham

2 Manchester City or Fleetwood Town v Oxford United or Leeds United

3 Ipswich Town or Liverpool v Stoke City or West Ham United

4 Watford or Arsenal v Cambridge United or Sheffield Wednesday





Photo: Action Images