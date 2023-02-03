Stoke or West Ham Await Blues or Liverpool in FA Youth Cup Quarter-Final
Friday, 3rd Feb 2023 12:45
An FA Youth Cup quarter-final at home to Stoke City or West Ham United awaits the winners of this evening’s fifth round tie between the Blues and Liverpool at Portman Road (KO 7pm).
The Potters and the Hammers also meet this evening to play their fifth round tie at the bet365 Stadium.
Quarter-final ties, which were drawn this lunchtime, must be played before Saturday 4th March.
FA Youth Cup Sixth Round Draw
Photo: Action Images
