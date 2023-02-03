Life's a Pitch Live From Beamback With Ball, Ashton and Milton

Friday, 3rd Feb 2023 13:29 Midfielder Dominic Ball, CEO Mark Ashton and club ambassador Simon Milton will be among those appearing on BBC Radio Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch, which comes live from the Portman Road beamback of the Cambridge United game over Saturday lunchtime (12-2pm). Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, while Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham will be at the Abbey Stadium for the match. The Blues quickly sold out their allocation of 1,473 tickets fat the ground but with demand far higher. Therefore, Town are showing the match on two big screens in front of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand for up to 3,000 fans with more than 2,000 tickets now having been sold. Tickets are available here and cost £6 including a pie and a pint or soft drink, while concourse kiosks will be open with fans able to take their drinks into the stands to consume while they watch the game. Will Town win a league match at the Abbey Stadium for the first time? Is the beamback a good idea? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

