Date Set For FA Cup Fifth Round Tie
Friday, 3rd Feb 2023 16:41
Town or Burnley will host Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood on Wednesday 1st March in the FA Cup fifth round, the FA has announced (KO 7.30pm).
The Blues and Clarets meet in a fourth round replay at Turf Moor on Tuesday, the first match at Portman Road having ended 0-0. Town last made the fifth round in 2007.
The Cod Army and Owls also meet in their replay on Tuesday at the Highbury Stadium.
The fifth round match will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer.
Photo: Action Images
