Ipswich Town U18s 2-0 Liverpool U18s - Match Report

Friday, 3rd Feb 2023 20:59 Rio Morgan’s two first-half goals saw Ipswich Town’s U18s to a superb 2-0 FA Youth Cup victory over Liverpool at Portman Road and into the quarter-finals where they will host West Ham United. Morgan gave the Blues the lead in the eighth minute, then hit a second just before the break, while the Reds came closest to scoring in the second half when Town keeper Woody Williamson saved skipper Terence Miles’s penalty The Blues started with Williamson in goal, Ben Haddoch at right-back, Harry Barbrook at left-back and Dan Cousens and Calum Logan the centre-halves. In midfield, Fin Barbrook was behind Osman Foyo and skipper Jack Manly with Morgan and Nico Valentine to the right and left respectively of central striker Gerrard Buabo, who was back from his hamstring injury. Manly and Buabo have fleeting first-team experience. The Blues started very brightly and almost went in front in the opening 15 seconds when Valentine was sent away down the middle by Morgan. However, his touch took him too close to Reds keeper Luke Hewitson, who was able to close him down and block the forward’s effort at goal. Town threatened again in the fifth minute when Buabo twisted and turned on the right of the box before hitting a shot towards Hewitson’s near post that the keeper blocked and then claimed at the second attempt. The visitors threatened for the first time two minutes later when Michael Laffey crossed from the right to the far post and Calum Scanlon got up above Haddoch to head down into the ground but wide. However, in the eighth minute, the Blues went in front through Morgan, the scorer of the winning penalty and the Blues goal in the last round against Nottingham Forest. Valentine and skipper Manly both had efforts saved before Morgan smashed into the net, then celebrated in front of the fans in the Magnus Group West Stand. There was a scare for Town three minutes later when Scanlon chased a bouncing ball and Williamson found himself in no-man’s land having advanced out of his goal. The Liverpool wideman lifted the ball over the keeper but Logan got across to nod the ball away and the Blues eventually cleared. On 13 Liverpool should have gone in front after a cross from the right looped over Williamson and Bobby Clark, who made his Premier League debut as a sub in the Merseysiders’ 9-0 hammering of AFC Bournemouth earlier in the season, headed over from a matter of feet. 📽 Tuning in from Cambridge this evening.#itfc pic.twitter.com/dFgdbGIlAr — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 3, 2023 Town almost went 2-0 in front two minutes later when Buabo powered his way past his man on the right of the area before slamming a powerful shot off the underside of the bar and out.

The Blues had had the better of a frenetic start but the pace of the game gradually settled down with both teams having spells and the opportunity to create openings but without either keeper being tested. On the half hour, skipper Manly sent over a looping cross from the right and the ball fell to Buabo, who scuffed a snapshot which Hewitson saved down to his left. Seven minutes later, Town broke quickly after winning possession on halfway and Valentine cut in from the left and shot over the bar, then on 40 the forward, who was called into an England U17s training camp at the start of last season, struck another effort low and wide. Two minutes before the scheduled end of the half, Trent Kone-Doherty looped a header over Williamson, who had again come for the ball, but without any power and the keeper was able to get back to claim. The Blues had been the better side over the course of the half having created plenty of chances and a minute into injury time, they doubled their lead. Morgan brought the ball forward to the edge of the area on the right, feinting his way past Francis Gyimah, before hitting a powerful strike which beat Hewitson down to his left, the keeper perhaps having reacted slowly as he was expecting the Northern Ireland U19 international to clip a cross into the area. The half-time whistle went soon afterwards to a warm ovation from the home support, delighted with their team’s display and deserved two-goal lead. Town had got on top of the Reds from the off - with Valentine almost scoring in the opening seconds - and deserved their early lead. From there, they might have added to their advantage, while the visitors had one really big opportunity which Clark headed over. Liverpool ahead of the second half, were first to threaten after the break, the Blues losing possession just inside their own half and the Reds breaking forwards before Williamson palmed Kone-Doherty’s low shot wide at his right post. The corner went straight out of play, illustrating Liverpool’s sloppiness throughout the game, and immediately play move to the other end, Buabo sending over a low cross from the right towards the unmarked Morgan which was cut out by a defender. From the resultant flag-kick, the ball was cleared to Morgan, who crashed a powerful shot off the top of the bar and over. The forward could count himself unlucky not to have claimed his hat-trick. On 51, Foyo was found at the back of the box by a low ball from the right and after twisting and turning to work himself space, saw a shot deflect through to Hewitson. Gift was straight into the action moments after coming on on 57, breaking on the right and receiving a pass before shooting only just over. The sub went close again on 62, hitting an effort from the edge of the area which a combination of Dan Cousens and keeper Williamson kept out. Liverpool continued to look for a goal on the break with the Blue maintaining their control of the game. In the 66th minute Kone-Doherty’s shot was blocked following a break and Scanlon’s follow-up flew into the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, then three minutes later Gift scuffed into the ground and through to Williamson. Town made their first change in the 71st minute, Wales U16 international Finlay Corrigan taking over from Buabo. The Reds had been unable to force Williamson into any further action but on 74 they were awarded a penalty by referee Aaron Farmer, an official well-known to Town fans from his role in the disallowed goal in the first-team game against Wycombe in November 2019, when Foyo missed the ball as he sought to clear and inadvertently kicked Tommy Pilling. Liverpool captain Miles took the kick and hit it powerfully to Williamson’s left but the keeper guessed right and palmed it away two-handed with the follow-up sent wide. In the 78th minute, Town switched Manley for Tom Taylor. The visitors continued to look for a goal, Haddoch blocking from Kone-Doherty, then from the resultant corner they had the ball in the net but Jayden Danns had strayed offside. On 82, Morgan was booked for a foul on halfway. Three minutes from the end, Town swapped Haddoch for Finn Steele, who shot over soon after coming on. In injury time, Kone-Doherty screwed wide for the visitors from the left of the box. Moments before the whistle, Morgan had another dip at goal from distance as he looked for his hat-trick but saw the ball fly the wrong side of the post. The Blues’ youngsters thoroughly deserved their victory over the Reds. Having established their lead in the first half, Morgan was very close to adding his third of the evening. Having made one early save, Williamson had had a relatively quiet half and the Blues looked to be cantering to victory until the 73rd minute penalty, which came out of nothing. But the 16-year-old keeper showed why he is so highly rated at Playford Road by saving the penalty. From there, the Blues snuffed out Liverpool attacks as they approached the danger area while looking potentially threatening on the break. Town will now face a Portman Road tie against West Ham, who beat Stoke 4-1 this evening, in a game which has to be played before Saturday 4th March. Town: Williamson, Haddoch (Steele 87), H Barbrook, Cousens, Logan, F Barbrook, Morgan, Foyo, Buabo (Corrigan 71), Manly (c) (Taylor 78), Valentine. Unused: Cullum, O’Neill, Davis, Nkansa-Dwamena, Steele. Liverpool: Hewitson, Davidson, Scanlon, Miles (c), Hayes-Green, Laffey, Kone-Doherty, Pilling, Clark, Gyimah, Danns. Subs: Onanuga, Pennington, Trueman, Gift, Pinnington, Morrison, Pitt. Referee: Aaron Farmer. Att: 2,649.

Photo: Matchday Images



backwaywhen added 21:04 - Feb 3

Very impressive performance that , lots to admire in that bunch of lads . 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 21:06 - Feb 3

Bloody great! Elated! What a performance! So proud of our young team. A well deserved victory (don't forget we also hit the woodwork twice) against a PL team. Now let's deal with Wet Spam. COYB! 2

TomGarneys added 21:09 - Feb 3

Great performance from the youngsters. Real promise for the future. 2

Billysherlockblue added 21:15 - Feb 3

Brilliant. But on to the next game. If u give it your all you'll never be far away. 2

StowTractorBoy added 21:57 - Feb 3

Well done lads a really confident and efficient performance especially in the first half.

Much to be proud of at our Club now and hopefully the first team can get us a result on Saturday. 0

TexacoCup added 21:57 - Feb 3

£3 well spent, Town played very well, Liverpool not so much. A well deserved victory.

Usual queuing disaster along Sir Alf Way which was not closed to traffic. 0

Bert added 22:26 - Feb 3

A very impressive performance. The Ipswich playing style was on display and bodes well for the future. 0

