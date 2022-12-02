Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town U18s 2-0 Liverpool U18s - Gallery
Friday, 3rd Feb 2023 21:18

Photos taken from this evening's 2-0 win over Liverpool U18s at Portman Road.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



SheptonMalletBlue added 21:39 - Feb 3
Fantastic, well done lads!!👊
1

CalmoreBlue added 21:58 - Feb 3
The whole of our club is once again moving to a better future.
Excellent result lads, very proud.
1


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 292 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023