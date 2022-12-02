Davis and Burns Both Start at Cambridge

Saturday, 4th Feb 2023 14:17

Town have named the same team which beat Morecambe 4-0 at Portman Road 11 days ago for this afternoon’s game at Cambridge United with Leif Davis and Wes Burns both fit enough to start having returned to training following minor knocks in midweek.

Davis takes his usual role wide on the left with Burns on the right with Harry Clarke, George Edmundson, Richard Keogh at the back. Christian Walton is in goal.

Skipper Sam Morsy is alongside Lee Evans in the centre of midfield with Nathan Broadhead and 15-goal top scorer Conor Chaplin behind central striker Freddie Ladapo.

Cambridge make one change from the side which drew 0-0 at Lincoln last week with Harvey Knibbs coming into the side for Ben Worman, who drops to the bench.

Former Blues midfielder Paul Digby skippers, while ex-Town forward Jack Lankester is on the bench alongside one-time Portman Road trialist Shilow Tracey.

Ryan Bennett, released by the Blues' academy at 16, and Suffolk-born Michael Morrison start at the heart of their defence.

Cambridge: Mitov, Digby (c), Jones, Brophy, Ironside, Smith, R Bennett, Morrison, McGrandles, Knibbs, L Bennett. Subs: Mannion, Williams, Haunstrup, Lankester, Okedina, Tracey, Worman.

Town: Walton, Clarke, Keogh, Edmundson, Burns, Morsy (c), Evans, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Harness, Jackson, Hirst, Edwards, Humphreys, Donacien. Referee: Sam Barrott (West Riding).





Photo: Matchday Images

AYACCA added 14:37 - Feb 4

Same result then, 4 nil 0