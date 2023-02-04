Bonner Delighted With Point and Performance

Saturday, 4th Feb 2023 20:40 Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner was delighted with the point and his side’s performance in their 1-1 draw with the Blues at the Abbey Stadium. The U’s grabbed a draw for the second week running following a run of four defeats in a row. Bonner felt the display had everything his team, who moved up a point to third-bottom, needs to show as they look to get back to form and up the League One table. “That’s the level of physical commitment, intensity and organisation we’ve got to get to get our points. That’s where you build momentum and confidence,” he told the Cambridge Independent. “We were really pleased with the performance last week at Lincoln [0-0]. We needed to add a bit more creativity to our game if we could today against a superpower at the level, I think they’re a brilliant team. “We knew how tough that would be but we wanted last week to be a platform we could build upon and we have built on that today. “If you look at the season we’ve won a decent number of games for where we are in the table. We’d like to have won more but obviously our draws column is very, very low and the last couple of weeks we’ve ground out results. Today we’ve probably more than ground it out and taken a really, really important point. “We are delighted with the point and performance and it gives us another little one to build on and we can turn a page towards the next 18 games.” Regarding the Blues’ fightback in the second half, he added: “The goal came fairly early. I thought they made good changes at half-time. We knew one would come and it happened to be three. Kyle Edwards is an absolute athlete, he’s a machine down that left hand side. “He got one versus one, ghosted past and they scored the goal. Then you think the momentum is with them. You knew they were going to come out flying in the second half, but I thought we showed a really good temperament to stay in that. “The experience and composure of some of the players that we’ve brought into team really helped, so we got through that period very, very well. “And we actually found the moments where we could control well ourselves and we were always a threat on the counter-attack. “I thought we played with good composure against a team that kept putting more and more bodies in the attacking third of the pitch. “It’s always nervy because we’re saying we can’t go and engage them high, we can’t jump and press in midfield too early so you know they’re going to get to that part of the pitch quite often and you have to defend that brilliantly, which we did.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



delias_cheesy_flaps added 20:54 - Feb 4

I think you will find it’s us who grabbed a draw not Cambridge! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments