Tractor Girls at Watford

Sunday, 5th Feb 2023 08:44 Ipswich Town Women are in action away against Watford at Wealdstone's Grosvenor Vale in the WNL Southern Premier League this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls, who were beaten 1-0 at home by Barclay’s Championship Lewes in the FA Cup last week, will be looking to build on their 2-1 league win away against the London Bees fortnight ago. Despite the defeat to Lewes, right-back Maria Boswell felt the Tractor Girls gave a good account of themselves. “We think we can be really proud of the performance we put out,” she said. “Even though we didn’t come out with the win, we really left everything out there and there are a lot of positives to be taken from it. We were really pleased and we just want to crack on this week. “We’ve proved to ourselves that we can play against higher opposition and really compete and maybe at times looked like the better team, so that’s definitely the new standard for us and we’re going to keep pushing and striving to reach that standard in all of our games now.” Town go into Sunday’s match third in the table with the Hornets three points behind them in fourth having played two fewer matches. “They’re a quality team and they’ve got some really good players and we can’t underestimate them or be scared of them. We’ve just got to go out and take what comes,” she continued. “It’s going to be a really competitive game and it’s probably going to be a slight edge that puts a team on top, so hopefully we can produce a little bit of magic to put us ahead.”

Photo: ITFC



