Keogh: There is Still a Lot of Football to Be Played

Sunday, 5th Feb 2023 08:58 by Dave Gooderham Richard Keogh has urged Ipswich Town fans to keep believing after their worrying inconsistency continued with a 1-1 draw at struggling Cambridge United. A dismal first half performance at the Abbey saw Harvey Knibbs grab a 24th minute opener and Joe Ironside denied a second when his penalty was saved by Christian Walton. Town improved after the restart but Freddie Ladapo’s 54th minute equaliser failed to be the catalyst for three precious points. And while new leaders Sheffield Wednesday, as well as Derby and Bolton, continued their fine form, Ipswich’s push for promotion is currently stuttering at best. But Keogh, selected ahead of Luke Woolfenden, said there was no panic inside the Town dressing room. He explained: “We have always had the mindset of focusing just on the next game. We are not getting carried away, there is still a lot of football to be played and a lot of points to be played for. “We know we are a very good team and we have put ourselves in a very good position. We focus on ourselves, we will reassess this game and see what we could have done better – like we do with every game. “When you come to a big club like this, and you are challenging, you have to step up. There are always bumps in the road when you are trying to achieve something great. They are not ideal but they happen. “The quicker you get over that, keep your head down, and keep working hard, the positive performances will come.” And of supporters who are understandably concerned about the current form, and league table, Keogh added: “I get it. This club is so passionate. I learnt that as a young boy when I was here.

“I’ve played at previous clubs where fans are passionate and expect. As a player, I love that pressure and I thrive off it. We are all fans and we are all passionate and want our teams to do really well. “Today, the support was amazing again. I think they have shown that throughout the season, how much they love the team and the connection between the team and the fans. We are going to need them as much as they need us. “I think it is an exciting challenge and what I would say to fans is to keep being brilliant, as you have been all season. Let’s go together and that can be really powerful from now until the end of the season. “When you are challenging to get promoted, as a player that’s exciting. It’s a great challenge and one we will keep trying to achieve.” Analysing the game, Keogh admitted Town lacked intensity in the first half, but felt they at least deserved to leave the Abbey with a point. He said: “I think first half was tough, for sure, I didn’t think that was us. We had control before their goal but we are used to hard running and sustained attacks and I just felt like we didn’t do that. Second half we did, hence why we got the goal, and we looked like the only team that was going to score. “From our point of view, the first half was a little disappointing how we started that half and then Walts’ [Christian Walton] big save. But second half, I thought we deserved the equaliser. “We knew it was going to be a tough game with Cambridge fighting for their lives and the pitch. They tried to block the middle and play round so it was up to us to try and find the rhythm a little better. “When you associate us with our best, it comes with real hard running and good quality. I felt we were controlling the game but our intensity wasn’t there, with or without the ball. “We suffered a little bit for that, but we went in at half time and put it right. I thought second half we sustained attacks, scored the goal, and looked like we were going to score more goals. Maybe just our final ball let us down a bit. “Any game we go into, we try and win it – regardless of the opposition. We come to every game trying to win, whether that’s Sheffield Wednesday next week or Cambridge away. “The league can throw up different challenges, I think we all recognise that and I think the league shows that. In a way, when you are 1-0 down and you have a penalty save, we will take the point. But ultimately we wanted to win the game.” One moment of yesterday’s match in particular highlighted Keogh’s importance to the Town rearguard when he used all his experience to nullify the danger of United’s pacy frontman Sam Smith, without giving away the foul. When asked about the incident, the defender said: “I’m a bit older now and don’t have the pace I used to have. But my experience and reading of the game can help me out in those situations. “That’s why I’m here – to help the team in any moment – and I love doing that. Even when I’m not playing in the games, I feel like I am helping the group every day in training.” While all eyes have been on a fascinating three-way battle for promotion, Derby County’s sixth straight league win now puts them two points behind Ipswich with a game in hand, level with Bolton in fifth, who have played a match more than the Blues. Keogh, a former Rams player, said: “It shows how tight the league is. Derby are on a fantastic run, they have got a fantastic squad of players and have found a lot of rhythm. We can’t get too caught up on positions, we have to take care of ourselves and that’s the main focus. “We know we have a big game coming up next week [at home to the Owls]. We just have to keep focused and keep trying to get as many points on the board as possible. I feel like we are confident that we can go on a run ourselves and that’s all we can worry about.” With Tuesday’s FA Cup replay at Championship high-flyers Burnley next on the radar, Keogh expects to see some changes in personnel. He said: “The FA Cup is a special competition. We have another tough game, for sure, but we will rest up and we have shown we can perform well against them. “We’ve got a good squad and I am sure there will be rotation. It’s great to have a game so early and we have two weeks of Saturday-Tuesday so we will need everyone in the squad. “Going away from home, it’s going to be a different challenge but again one to look forward to as a group. Any game is about momentum, so whether it is the FA Cup or the league, it’s another game for the group to attack. “If we can get a positive result there, who knows - you might be in a quarter final. We will just approach the game in the right way. We will rest up now and look forward to that challenge.”

Photo: TWTD



Billysherlockblue added 09:10 - Feb 5

Yes there is bumps in the road but this road has been torn up since probably october and ye ase still spouting the same crap. Less talking of what ye should be doing and do it. As fans we expect bad results etc from time to time. But not giving 100 pec cent no matter what the result is not good enough. Pick the players who will give 100 like leigh etc. Not good enough richard. Played well against burnley but then comes the league and intensity drops woefully. STOP TELLING US WHAT YE SHOULD BE DOING AND DO IT. Give 100 per cent and we can still make top 2. Not every 3rd game or so. Very let down fan. Coyb 0

62WasBest added 09:19 - Feb 5

Lots of football to be played but no victories to be had. 0

LimerickTractorBoy added 09:21 - Feb 5

Don't think it's the time to be calling for KMcK to be sacked but please settle on our best 11 and play them for the next 17 games, or as appears more likely, 20 games. We desperately need to get out of this bloody league. 0

