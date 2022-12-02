Former Skipper Chambers Enters All-Time Appearance Top Ten
Sunday, 5th Feb 2023 10:13
Former Town skipper Luke Chambers, now with Colchester United, played his 779th league game yesterday as the U’s drew 1-1 at home to Barrow, taking him into the all-time top-10 league appearance makers.
Chambers, 37, was with the Blues between the summers of 2012 and 2021, making 376 of those appearances for Town.
The centre-half, who has also represented Northampton and Nottingham Forest, looks set to move up to ninth in the next 10 days with former Wales international Robbie James only two games ahead of him.
Ex-England keeper Peter Shilton heads the list with 1,005 appearances, while MK Dons’ full-back Dean Lewington is the only other current player in the top 10, eighth on 783 and also firmly in Chambers’s sights.
Photo: Matchday Images
