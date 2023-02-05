Striker Morris Set For US Move

Sunday, 5th Feb 2023 18:01 TWTD understands Blues striker Ben Morris is set to join Detroit City in the USL Championship. Colchester-born Morris, 23, came through the Town youth set-up and made one senior start - the 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in April 2018 - and four sub appearances for the Blues. Morris also spent spells on loan at Woking and Forest Green Rovers, also winning England caps at U17, U18 and U19 levels, featuring alongside Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell, Tristan Nydam, Nick Hayes and recent loan signing George Hirst. However, Morris’s Town career was hit by two cruciate knee ligament injuries, the first in February 2019 and the second in August 2020 within eight months of returning from the first. The forward made his comeback in the U23s in the summer of 2021 and joined Swedish club GAIS on loan last January, enjoying a successful spell in the Ettan Södra (third tier) before returning to Town prior to Christmas. Morris made what’s set to be his final appearance in a Blues shirt in the 4-2 U21s victory over Colchester at Playford Road just over a week ago and scored twice. Detroit City play in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference and in 2022 reached the play-offs. Phoenix Rising, co-owned by the Blues' Three Lions, Brett Johnson, Mark Detmer and Berke Bakay, play in the Western Conference. We understand the move to the US is close to going through ahead of the start of the 2023 season, subject to the associated paperwork. Speaking about Morris and his future just before the closure of the transfer window on the day of the Colchester U21s match, manager Kieran McKenna said: “In terms of his plans longer terms and loans, that’s obviously for the club and Ben to discuss. “He’s trained with us quite a few times, a really good person, a good player, I can see why he was so highly thought of early in his career and he’s had some unlucky times with injuries over the years. “There’s still a talented footballer there and good for him to get a game today and continue to build himself up and I’m sure he can still go on to have a good career.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 18:32 - Feb 5

Gamechanger influence here? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments