Burnley Ticket Sales End at 5pm
Monday, 6th Feb 2023 15:28
Tickets for tomorrow night’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Burnley at Turf Moor will go off sale at 5pm today with none on sale to Town fans on the night of the match.
More than 1,000 Town supporters are expected to make the trip to Lancashire as the sides meet for a second time having drawn 0-0 at Portman Road a week ago on Saturday. The winners will face Fleetwood or Sheffield Wednesday at home in round five.
All collections at Burnley will be from the Ticket Collection Point opposite the North Stand and fans should note that there will be a large number to be collected. Full information on Burnley tickets here.
Photo: Action Images
