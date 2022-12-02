Burnley Ticket Sales End at 5pm

Monday, 6th Feb 2023 15:28 Tickets for tomorrow night’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Burnley at Turf Moor will go off sale at 5pm today with none on sale to Town fans on the night of the match. More than 1,000 Town supporters are expected to make the trip to Lancashire as the sides meet for a second time having drawn 0-0 at Portman Road a week ago on Saturday. The winners will face Fleetwood or Sheffield Wednesday at home in round five. All collections at Burnley will be from the Ticket Collection Point opposite the North Stand and fans should note that there will be a large number to be collected. Full information on Burnley tickets here.

Photo: Action Images



barrystedmunds added 15:35 - Feb 6

I wouldn’t bother folks, thot nice Mr Sutton ( the one who threw his teddy in the corner when he was selected for England C) has us down for a 5 nil trouncing!!! 0

HopefulBlue69 added 15:49 - Feb 6

He suggests that KM will play a 2nd string team and a lot of first team may not even travel to stay fresh for Sheff Wed on Sat. Almost 100% of stuff from his mouth is brown and smelly but he may be right on this one... 0

