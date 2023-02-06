Youngster Ward Set For Derry Loan

Monday, 6th Feb 2023 23:30

Blues youngster Matt Ward is set to join League of Ireland Premier Division side Derry City on loan.

According to the Irish Mirror, the 19-year-old forward will join the Candystripes on loan this week ahead of the start of the Irish season, which runs through the summer.

Ward made his first and so far only senior appearance for Town as a late sub in the 4-0 FA Cup second round victory over Buxton earlier this season.

Elsewhere, former Blues keeper Adam Przybek, 22, has joined Stevenage having left Walsall in November.





Photo: Matchday Images