McKenna: Three Or Four Have Stayed Behind

Tuesday, 7th Feb 2023 09:25 Town boss Kieran McKenna says three or four players have remained in Suffolk with minor knocks and niggles ahead of tonight’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Burnley (KO 7.45pm). Quizzed on whether there were any players who would be missing at Turf Moor, McKenna said: “There are a few. I don’t want to name our team, which if I give away to many of who’s not here than there are probably some positions which are automatic. “We’ve had three or four who have had to stay behind with minor injuries and niggles that we’ll have to monitor over the course of the week.” The Blues squad flew up to the North-West yesterday ahead of their first fourth-round replay since February 1998 when they lost 1-0 at Sheffield United.



Photo: TWTD



ArchiRob added 09:39 - Feb 7

Is it 3 or is it 4 - He should know really! -3

Whos_blue added 09:45 - Feb 7

KMk is dammed if he does and dammed if he doesn't with this tie. On the one hand we are 90 mins away from a lucrative cup quarter final, but the reality is any amount of cup success won't get us promoted.

I suspect there may be a little stretching of the truth re injuries, which I understand, but I just want us to be competitive in this game. Clearly, all eyes are on Saturday. 1

