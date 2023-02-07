McKenna Fields Expected Much-Changed Side at Burnley

Tuesday, 7th Feb 2023 19:30 Town boss Kieran McKenna has named the expected much-changed side for this evening’s FA Cup fourth-round replay at Burnley with only skipper Sam Morsy and centre-half George Edmundson starting from the team which began Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Cambridge United. Morsy can play despite receiving two bookings earlier in the competition as Town started at round one when it requires four yellow cards to receive a ban. Vaclav Hladky starts in goal with Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and Edmundson at the back. Greg Leigh and Kayden Jackson are the widemen with Morsy and Cameron Humphreys in the middle of midfield, the youngster coming into the team the only change from the side the Blues fielded in the 0-0 draw with the Clarets at Portman Road 10 days ago with Lee Evans having picked up a knock at the weekend. Sone Aluko and Marcus Harness are the number 10s behind central striker George Hirst. Town name a strong bench but Harry Clarke is absent as he is cup-tied, while Massimo Luongo and Wes Burns are also absent with manager Kieran McKenna having said at his morning press conference that “three or four” players hadn’t travelled due to knocks. Burnley manager Vincent Kompany makes seven changes from the team which won 3-0 at Norwich at the weekend and gives a first start to South African striker Lyle Foster, who made his debut as a sub in the game at Portman Road having joined the Clarets earlier in the month from Belgian side Westerlo. Burnley: Burnley: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Maatsen, Cork (c), Bastien, Twine, Vitinho, Tella, Foster. Subs: Franchi, Beyer, Cullen, Brownhill, Churlinov, Zaroury, Dervisoglu, Gudmundsson, Barnes. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Jackson, Morsy (c), Humphreys, Leigh, Aluko, Harness, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Keogh, Davis, Ladapo, Chaplin, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Edwards, Broadhead. Referee: Scott Oldham (Poulton-Le-Fylde).

Photo: Matchday Images



