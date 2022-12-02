Kompany: Not Many Championship Clubs Have Competed Like Town at Turf Moor This Season

Tuesday, 7th Feb 2023 23:05 Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says Town competed as well as anyone the Clarets have faced at Turf Moor this season as they took them to injury time in an FA Cup fourth-round replay before losing 2-1 in injury time, and believes they have the level to play in the Championship. Kompany, who praised the Blues and Portman Road after the first match at Portman Road, which ended 0-0, was pleased to finally get the tie won, his side maintaining this season's unbeaten home record. “Job done,” he said. “A tough game, that was to be expected. Ipswich are a good side and there’s not a big difference between Ipswich and some of the teams we face in the Championship and therefore I’m really happy and pleased with the result.” Reflecting further on Town, he added: “They’ve obviously got a big squad because they made changes as well and they’ve got intensity throughout the squad. “They make you work hard to recover the ball, they work hard themselves to stop you from getting chances and in the end it was a good game. “I think it was a good game for everyone in terms that you might not have seen chance after chance after chance, but it was an active game and that comes because of both teams, I think.” Are they ready for the Championship if win promotion from League One this season? “Yes, we’ve had a lot of opponents at Turf Moor this season and there aren’t many who have competed like they have today, so I would say they’re got the level, and the rest, I suppose League One you’ll tell me is just as competitive as the Championship and it’s a tough league to get out of.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



midastouch added 23:16 - Feb 7

Normally I'd be a bit bitter after getting knocked out by any given team, however, I genuinely wish Burnley well in the FA Cup and hope they make the most of their opportunity to go as deep into the competition as possible. Obviously I'd rather it was us in the next round but with us now out I'll be rooting for Burnley, mainly because Kompany comes across as a classy operator. 5

Bert added 23:22 - Feb 7

Nice words from a decent bloke. I agree that we would do well in the championship because most teams in that league want to play football rather than simply exist until the next season. The problem of course is finding a solution to negative opponents in order to get out of league one. Most posters and supporters will be cheered by Kompany’s praise….. but not the detractors who seemingly enjoy being negative whatever Town do. 4

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments