|Burnley 2 v 1 Ipswich Town
FA Cup
Tuesday, 7th February 2023 Kick-off 19:45
Kompany: Not Many Championship Clubs Have Competed Like Town at Turf Moor This Season
Tuesday, 7th Feb 2023 23:05
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says Town competed as well as anyone the Clarets have faced at Turf Moor this season as they took them to injury time in an FA Cup fourth-round replay before losing 2-1 in injury time, and believes they have the level to play in the Championship.
Kompany, who praised the Blues and Portman Road after the first match at Portman Road, which ended 0-0, was pleased to finally get the tie won, his side maintaining this season's unbeaten home record.
“Job done,” he said. “A tough game, that was to be expected. Ipswich are a good side and there’s not a big difference between Ipswich and some of the teams we face in the Championship and therefore I’m really happy and pleased with the result.”
Reflecting further on Town, he added: “They’ve obviously got a big squad because they made changes as well and they’ve got intensity throughout the squad.
“They make you work hard to recover the ball, they work hard themselves to stop you from getting chances and in the end it was a good game.
“I think it was a good game for everyone in terms that you might not have seen chance after chance after chance, but it was an active game and that comes because of both teams, I think.”
Are they ready for the Championship if win promotion from League One this season? “Yes, we’ve had a lot of opponents at Turf Moor this season and there aren’t many who have competed like they have today, so I would say they’re got the level, and the rest, I suppose League One you’ll tell me is just as competitive as the Championship and it’s a tough league to get out of.”
Photo: TWTD
