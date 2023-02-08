Hirst: That Needs to Be Our Base Level of Performance

Wednesday, 8th Feb 2023 09:38 Striker George Hirst felt Town’s displays in the two FA Cup ties against Burnley set the level which the Blues need to match during the rest of their League One campaign. The Blues held the runaway Championship leaders to a 0-0 draw at Portman Road before finally succumbing to a Nathan Tella goal deep in injury time at Turf Moor as the Lancastrians ran out 2-1 victors. The Clarets, whose manager Vincent Kompany praised Town after both legs, will face Fleetwood in round five. Hirst, who scored the Blues’ equaliser two minutes after Tella had given Burnley the lead after 46 seconds, was disappointed with the ultimate outcome but proud of the show he and his teammates put in against a side which will almost certainly be in the top flight next season. “As a team, we said after the game to come so close and not get the job done is never nice, no matter who you play against,” he said. “But to come up against probably the best team outside the Premier League and put on the performance like we have done over the two matches and make it as tight a game as we did, and losing in pretty much the last minute is a credit to the boys and something to be proud of and take into the rest of the season. “It was a pretty even game. I think we had a lot of chances ourselves and our supporters would say we edged it and their supporters would say they edged it. I think it was that kind of game where it could have gone either way. “Unfortunately, we ended up being on the wrong side of it, but I think it’s something for us to be really proud of and if we commit to that being our base level of performance, the running and the intensity that we play over the two legs, then there’s no limit on what we can achieve this season.” Regarding his goal, created by Sone Aluko’s ball down the right and Kayden Jackson’s cross, he said: “I can’t really remember it, to be honest, but it’s always nice to get your first one. Hopefully it’s the start of a few goals now. “Jacko does what he does and gets down the line in behind people with his pace, which is frightening at times, it’s hard to keep up with, but for me at that point it was just about being in the box and trying to get on the end of it, and luckily I did.

“When Sone gets it turned in those areas I’m on my bike, just trying to get in behind because I know Jacko’s got the pace to do it himself. “As soon as that ball gets played, I’m thinking about one thing, getting in the frame of the goal and Jacko put it on a plate for me. I was in there and it was nice to get the first goal.” The striker’s role in Kieran McKenna’s Town team isn’t just about goals, they have a role to play in pressing the opposition defence. Asked what that entails, the 23-year-old said: “To try and keep it one side. Being the striker in the side, I was the one who was trying to lead it out and it’s always nice when I’m going, I don’t have to check my shoulders, I’m not thinking about if anyone is with me, I know I’m going and I know the team have got my back and they’re all coming with me. “For me, it was just about leading it out, setting the standard, setting the pace up top and the harder I go, the easier it makes it for everyone else to come with me. A lot of running today, but we just missed out in the end.” Hirst, who McKenna said had his best game in a Town shirt, was also tasked with holding the ball up when the Blues knocked it long. “It was one of those games where our back four and midfield were going to be under a lot of pressure playing against a team like that, who were playing really good football,” he reflected. “For me, when the ball comes into me, it’s my job to try and get hold of it and give my teammates a bit of a breather at times. “If I can go and make something happen, then brilliant, but ultimately I need to be the outlet for the team and when they do need that breather or they’re under the cosh, I need to be the one that’s up there and helping them out on that side of it. “For me, that’s as important part of my game as anything, as important as the goals even and long may it continue.” Hirst, who is on loan for the rest of the season from Leicester, says the clubs forwards get on well while competing for the three spots in the team. “Definitely, we have attacking meetings all the time and all the boys are chipping in. It’s nice to say that there’s that competition there,” he said. “I think it drives the standards and everybody’s fighting for a place, everyone knows their role in the side and there’s no second team or first team, it’s whoever’s doing the best and whoever’s putting the work in will ultimately play, and I think that’s how it should be. “There’s a massive respect from all the boys, there’s no cliques and it makes it great, whoever you’re on the pitch with at any given time and the gaffer’s making subs, whether it’s me and Freddie up top or Freddie and whoever or me and me whoever. “It’s nice to know that you’ve got that relationship there and you can trust the players around you to do what’s best for the team ultimately. It only helps.” Getting out of League One has always been the priority rather than the FA Cup and Town have a huge match at Portman Road on Saturday against leaders Sheffield Wednesday, where Hirst started his career and where his father David was a legend in the eighties and nineties. “A tough game, a really tough game,” Hirst junior reflected. “They’re where they are in the league for a reason and ultimately we’ve got to go and try and knock them off that perch, which is my goal and is everybody else in the team’s goal. “If we can go and put on a show, play how we played at Burnley with the intensity and everything off the ball, we know we’re a good side and we know we can do it on the ball and we can create chances and all that sort of stuff. It’s just really getting into the off the ball stuff and making sure that’s consistent. “We’re expecting a tough game but come Saturday at three o’clock, we’re going to be more than ready.” Does his history with the Owls add some spice? “Personally, yes. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t but at the end of the day it’s a big game no matter who we’re playing against and we need wins at this point of the season. ‘We’re the chasers at the minute, so regardless of who we play at the weekend, whether it’s Sheffield Wednesday or someone not at the top of the league, we need to go and win the game. “And that’s how all the boys are thinking about it, that’s how I’m thinking about it, so we’re ready for Saturday.”

Photo: Action Images



