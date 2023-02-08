Youth Cup Date With West Ham Set

Wednesday, 8th Feb 2023 15:29 Town’s U18s’ FA Youth Cup quarter-final against West Ham United at Portman Road will take place on Wednesday 22nd February (KO 7pm). The side coached by Sam Darlow (pictured) swept aside Liverpool 2-0 in their fifth round tie at home last week. The young Blues are likely to have a tougher test against the Hammers, who are top of U18 Premier League South having won 12 and lost one of their 13 fixtures so far, the defeat having come at Southampton in their most recent league match at the end of January. In the Youth Cup this season, the East Londoners have beaten Sheffield United 3-1, Burnley 1-0 and Stoke City 4-1, all on the road. Prior to the victory over Liverpool, the Blues beat Nottingham Forest 4-2 on penalties at Portman Road following a 1-1 draw, in round three they came from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 at the John Smiths Stadium after previously defeating Bromley 2-1 away and Aveley 9-0 at Portman Road. West Ham have won the trophy three times, in 1963, 1981 and 1999, while Town beat them 5-1 over two legs in the final in 1975. The Blues also carried off the Youth Cup in 1973 and 2005.

