MK Dons Tickets Sell Out Again
Thursday, 9th Feb 2023 14:23
Town have sold their 6,558-seat allocation for the MK Dons match on Saturday 25th February with discussions ongoing regarding a small number of further tickets.
The Blues were initially given 3,860 seats, which sold out quickly, then an additional tranche of 2,699 tickets, which have also now gone in their entirety.
Last season, the Blues took 6,850 to the corresponding fixture, almost certainly the club’s biggest ever league travelling support.
Photo: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]