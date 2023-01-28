MK Dons Tickets Sell Out Again

Thursday, 9th Feb 2023 14:23 Town have sold their 6,558-seat allocation for the MK Dons match on Saturday 25th February with discussions ongoing regarding a small number of further tickets. The Blues were initially given 3,860 seats, which sold out quickly, then an additional tranche of 2,699 tickets, which have also now gone in their entirety. Last season, the Blues took 6,850 to the corresponding fixture, almost certainly the club’s biggest ever league travelling support.

Gipeswic added 14:39 - Feb 9

MK Dons home match attendances:

v Exeter on 28/01/2023 - 6,719 (Lost 0-2)

v Shrewsbury on 24/01/2023 - 5,531 (Lost 0-1)

buckleshamblue60 added 14:41 - Feb 9

I think it would be nice to know exactly why we haven't been given more tickets - this allocation sold out before going on general sale, indicating a significant number of people not being able to get a ticket! 0

berkstractorboy added 14:50 - Feb 9

Bucksblue60 - partly EFL licencing conditions linked to Security of the event and didn't MK Dons fans moan last year we had too many fans and more like a home match for us? It's nonsense when you think a fair few ITFC fans are now likely to be in the home end. 0

