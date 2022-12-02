EFL Publishes Squad Lists
Thursday, 9th Feb 2023 16:27
The EFL has published the squads submitted by its clubs following the closure of the transfer window at the end of January, including Town’s.
League One clubs have to name up to 22 senior players in their squad in addition to goalkeepers and players aged under-21, those born on or after January 1st 2001.
Town’s 22 includes three of their four senior January additions, Massimo Luongo, George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead, but not Harry Clarke, who turned 21 in March.
In September, the Blues had 20 players who qualified for the 22 with Gassan Ahadme the man included then but not this time around following his loan move back to former club Burton Albion
The only outfield player aged over 21 not included is Ben Morris, who, as revealed earlier in the week, is close to a move to USL Championship side Detroit City.
The U21 list includes the likes of Elkan Baggott, Edwin Agabaje, Cameron Stewart, Fraser Alexander and Matt Healy, who are currently out on loan, at Cheltenham, Yeovil Town, Crusaders, Chesham and Cork City respectively, as well as the five players added to the development squad during January, Osman Foyo, Ryan Carr, Daniel O’Connor, Leon Ayinde and Michael Lavin.
