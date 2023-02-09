Town Launch Online Accessible Ticket Service

Thursday, 9th Feb 2023 18:20

Town have launched a service facilitating the online purchase of accessible tickets for home and away matches by disabled supporters and their carers/personal assistants.

The move follows trials over the last few weeks with the club one of four in League One to offer the service.

In order to be eligible to purchase accessible tickets, fans must first register for the club's online service.

Having done that, email disability liaison officer lee.smith@itfc.co.uk with the supporter ID, name, and email address of the fans with accessible needs.

“We are always striving to make everything the club offers as accessible and inclusive as possible,” Smith told the club site.

“That is why disabled supporters will have the same opportunities as the rest of the fanbase to buy online at the priority stage applicable to them.

“This decision will allow the process of purchasing tickets to be as accessible as possible for the entirety of the club's fanbase.”

Full information on eligibility and how to use the new service can be found on the club website.





Photo: Action Images