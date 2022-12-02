Sheffield Wednesday Clash a Sell-Out

Thursday, 9th Feb 2023 19:25 Town’s third-v-first clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road on Saturday will be watched by a 29,000 sell-out crowd. The Owls are bringing 2,100 supporters to Suffolk, the teams having drawn 2-2 at Hillsborough earlier in the season. Town's have had one attendance in excess of 29,000 so far this season, 29,069 having watched the 1-1 draw with Plymouth last month. The second-placed Pilgrims, who were beaten 1-0 away by Wednesday last weekend, are at home to Portsmouth on Saturday, while Derby in fourth are away against Wycombe Wanderers and Bolton, fifth, are at Peterborough.

Photo: Pagepix



RobsonWark added 19:29 - Feb 9

So looking forward to this game. Should be a great atmosphere on Saturday afternoon. 1

Miaow added 19:58 - Feb 9

Our home attendances this season have been remarkable considering we are in our fourth season in League One in what is our first spell in the third tier in most supporters' lifetimes and we haven't even been able to make the play-offs in this division, plus we have had very little to shout about for 15-20+ years.



I just so hope we are able to end this season with promotion. 0

