U21s at Reading

Friday, 10th Feb 2023 09:22 The Blues’ U21s face Reading at their Bearwood Park training ground this afternoon (KO 1pm). The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright are sixth in Professional Development League Two South with the Royals in third, four points ahead of them having played two more matches.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments