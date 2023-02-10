U18s Away at Colchester
Friday, 10th Feb 2023 09:23
Town’s U18s are in action away against Colchester United at their Florence Park training ground on Saturday morning (KO 11am).
Sam Darlow’s side, who will face West Ham in the FA Youth Cup quarter-final on Wednesday 22nd February, are currently sixth in Professional Development League Two South with the U’s bottom of the table.
