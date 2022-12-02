Commentator Woolley Celebrating 20 Years on Mic

sir_george_burley added 11:49 - Feb 10

That's a fine achievement by Brenner. I find him enjoyable to listen to. He's exceptionally knowledgeable and has an easy manner and a great on-air relationship with Mick Mills (who's a splendid pundit on the Town). I've repeatedly heard/read local journalists praise BW's knowledge, attitude and manner.



As a fan who now lives away from Suffolk, I really miss Brenner and Mick on match days. Perhaps fans who live fairly close to Ipswich don't know about how BBC Radio Suffolk is basically jammed online: you have to subscribe to iFollow and login there to hear the local radio audio commentary. That is not a problem, it's not expensive and it has been the arrangement for years and years. But what's happened this season is that the commentary is no longer the BBC one. So Brenner, with Mick and his other away-game pundits, is impossible now to hear if you live outside the broadcast locality of Radio Suffolk. A real shame - presumably makes more £££ for the club - but a sadness for me ... and perhaps other distant fans.