Commentator Woolley Celebrating 20 Years on Mic
Friday, 10th Feb 2023 11:09
BBC Radio Suffolk commentator Brenner Woolley is celebrating 20 years in his role.
Woolley first took the microphone to call a Town game at Bradford City on 1st February 2003 when Joe Royle’s Blues were beaten 2-0 by the Bantams.
In an interview with colleague Graeme Mac on BBC Radio Suffolk's Thursday Night Sports Special, Woolley recalls that first game as well as the highs and lows of his two decades commentating on Town.
Photo: TWTD
|BlueDouglas added 11:36 - Feb 10
Respect to Brenner for lasting 20 years, I'm not a fan of the Radio Suffolk commentary though, always sounds negative.
|bugblatter added 11:38 - Feb 10
Always great commentary from Brenner. Those who go on about him sounding more excited when the opposition score are talking rubbish imo.
|PutneyBlue added 11:45 - Feb 10
I wish iFollow would go back to using Radio Suffolk. Brenner always has a lot more interesting things to say than the current commentator, who just repeats the same cheesy comments for 90 minutes. On one recent game he said "Ipswich get back to winning ways" 7 times in the last 10 minutes of the game, and can't resist calling them the Superblues, which sounds a bit teenage.
I have always found Brenner to be pretty balanced, and the Brenner/Mills combination was always pro-Ipswich. When we played well, he would say "This is good from Ipswich" but until the Gamechanger takeover, he didn't need to say that very often. Not being negative, but being honest.
|sir_george_burley added 11:49 - Feb 10
That's a fine achievement by Brenner. I find him enjoyable to listen to. He's exceptionally knowledgeable and has an easy manner and a great on-air relationship with Mick Mills (who's a splendid pundit on the Town). I've repeatedly heard/read local journalists praise BW's knowledge, attitude and manner.
As a fan who now lives away from Suffolk, I really miss Brenner and Mick on match days. Perhaps fans who live fairly close to Ipswich don't know about how BBC Radio Suffolk is basically jammed online: you have to subscribe to iFollow and login there to hear the local radio audio commentary. That is not a problem, it's not expensive and it has been the arrangement for years and years. But what's happened this season is that the commentary is no longer the BBC one. So Brenner, with Mick and his other away-game pundits, is impossible now to hear if you live outside the broadcast locality of Radio Suffolk. A real shame - presumably makes more £££ for the club - but a sadness for me ... and perhaps other distant fans.
|Radlett_blue added 11:55 - Feb 10
Yes, Mick Mills clearly understands the game well & is a good pundit, once you get used to his droning voice.
|Bazza8564 added 11:59 - Feb 10
20 years is a great run, sadly I find the combination with him and Mills on commentary a tale of "oh no whats gone wrong now". I like him on interview though
|PutneyBlue added 12:04 - Feb 10
Is there any way to get Radio Suffolk online? I live in London so whenever I've looked online, I get a message saying it's unavailable during the match.
Great to have Radio Suffolk commentary for the Turf Moor match, though. It meant I could switch off the terrible iFollow one.
|cookra added 12:05 - Feb 10
20 years is an impressive landmark.
I tend not to listen to the commentary on Radio Suffolk as it always feels like something bad is about to happen. Even when we are doing well the commentary feels very negative
|IpswichToon added 12:08 - Feb 10
I've always liked Brenner's commentary. The season that iFollow forced you to listen to the home commentary really put into perspective how good Brenner is. He does a great job of voicing neutral views of the game while also quite obviously being a fan of Town.
I actually find this season's iFollow commentary to infuriate me. I'm glad that they've stopped referring to Ipswich as 'The Super Blues' every couple of minutes, as much as it has been used for decades - it feels way too generic like we couldn't think of a better name! Thanks to David Sheepshanks, we do have a much better nickname these days!
|WonnorCickhamm added 12:19 - Feb 10
Brenner is an excellent local radio commentator.
|Michael101 added 12:22 - Feb 10
I just thought he was ok until a few years ago he was ill and somebody took over it made me change my mind.. can't remember what game it was but it was a Saturday evening game.
|Westy added 12:37 - Feb 10
Better commentary than most local radio stations but I so wish he wouldn't temp fate so often.
|MattinLondon added 12:42 - Feb 10
In the photo why is Eric Cantona interviewing KM?
