U21s Beaten at Reading

Friday, 10th Feb 2023 15:18 Town’s U21s were beaten 1-0 by Reading at their Bearwood Park training ground this afternoon. Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan netted the only goal of the game for the Royals in the 71st minute. The Blues included Ryan Carr, who was signed from Carlisle late in January, in their starting line-up, while Daniel O’Connor and Leon Ayinde, two of the three players brought in from the Republic of Ireland, were among the subs. Town: Williamson, Cousens, Armin, H Barbrook, Hudson, F Barbrook, Chirewa, Carr, Valentine, Curtis, Nwabueze. Subs: Ridd, O’Connor, Ayinde, Siziba, Corrigan.

Photo: Matchday Images



