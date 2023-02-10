Youngster Ward Joins Derry

Friday, 10th Feb 2023 17:25 Derry City have completed the loan signing of Blues youngster Matt Ward. Ward, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2024, has already scored for the Candystripes, in a friendly against Institute on Monday. Assistant manager Alan Reynolds says he and boss Ruaidhrí Higgins were impressed by the 19-year-old’s pace. “I thought Matt Ward was a threat and he's going to do well for us,” Reynolds told the Derry Journal. “One of the things we noticed when we were looking at him was how quick he was and you could picture him at the Brandywell on the big, wide open pitch. “Once the players also start to get used to playing with him, that will help him. He only arrived last Thursday so once the squad gets an understanding for him, I feel he'll be a great addition to the squad. “I was really pleased with him on Friday night, especially considering he only arrived at the club on Thursday, but I think he'll be a big addition to us.”

Photo: Matchday Images



