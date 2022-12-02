Morsy: We Need the Fans More Than Ever Against Owls

Friday, 10th Feb 2023 18:10 Town skipper Sam Morsy has told fans ahead of tomorrow’s sell-out home clash with League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday: “We need you more than ever.” The Blues’ recent league form has lacked the consistency of the first few months of the current campaign, which saw them shoot to the top of the table. But they go into tomorrow’s game in third place, knowing they can ill afford to allow the Owls, who also have a game in hand, to extend the gap between the sides to nine points. Manager Kieran McKenna has seen his side win just three of their last 10 league games, gathering only 13 points from a possible 30, but Morsy believes they have been lifted by their midweek display in the FA Cup fourth round replay at Burnley. The Clarets booked their ticket to round five with a stoppage-time winner, but Morsy & Co, as well as boss McKenna, were encouraged by the performance from a much-changed starting line-up, not just on the night but in both games, only going down 2-1 following a goalless draw between the sides at Portman Road. Morsy, 31, said: “A capacity crowd can make such a difference. It can have a massive effect. We haven’t lost many at home in the league this season – just once, to Lincoln – and we’ve been scoring lots of goals here as well. The support will be huge for us and we need the fans more than ever. “We don’t just need them in the good moments and they can be our twelfth man. We’ll certainly do our part with the effort and the commitment but we need the atmosphere to be the way it was against Portsmouth, Derby and Sunderland last season. It was incredible and we need it again this week. “The fans should never underestimate what their can do for the team – and it can deter the opposition. We’ve all been in cup-ties and environments where it has been a bit flat and that can often transfer to the team. “But when you have fans like ours, the way they have been this season, it doesn’t half help. It gives you extra energy, that extra one or two per cent that can make all the difference.” While Town’s automatic promotion prospects have been dented in recent weeks, Morsy’s glass remains half-full. “It’s 17 games and 51 points still to play for,” he said. “That’s a lot of points and nothing’s guaranteed; not one position in the table is guaranteed. “I did my research before I came to the club and I knew the fans had been disappointed for a few years, but it’s about trusting the new team really. “We’re not perfect but we’re trying. All I would ask is for them to stay with us, not just during the good times but more importantly during the bad times, because that’s when we need each other. “Tomorrow is a big game. The cliché is it’s just another three points, which in essence it is, but because of the positioning in the table – it’s the top of the table side coming to us – and a packed crowd that will create a great atmosphere, which we will enjoy, it’s one of the games that you look forward to as a footballer.” In the corresponding fixture at Hillsborough in mid-September it ended 2-2, although Town had led 2-0 with only 15 minutes left for play, and Morsy added: “That was a long time ago so I don’t think it bears any resemblance to the game on Saturday. We take confidence from how we work on a daily basis and how we are as a team. “And although the league results haven’t exactly been as we would have liked in recent weeks, the motivation and commitment levels are very high and the confidence comes from how well we work on a day-to-day basis.” The Owls suffered an FA Cup replay defeat themselves on Tuesday, the 1-0 loss at Fleetwood being their first in 23 games in all competitions. Their last league defeat was at fellow high fliers Plymouth in early October and Morsy admitted he wasn’t surprised at them enjoying such a lengthy unbeaten run. He added: “The run they have been on – Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat in an FA Cup fourth round replay was the Owls’ first in their last 23 outings in all competitions. Their last league defeat was at fellow high-fliers Plymouth in early October. Has that come as any surprise? “No, not really. They are a very good team and they, along with us, are probably one of the few teams in this division who are capable of a run like that. It’s our job now to stop that run. “Until this point it has been a very good season for us. There are still 17 games to play so that means an awful lot of football between now and the end of the season. At some point we are going to have to go on a winning run, starting tomorrow hopefully.”

