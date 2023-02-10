Morsy: These Are the Sort of Games You Want to Play In

Friday, 10th Feb 2023 19:18 Sam Morsy admits he was lured to Ipswich by the prospect of being part of a successful side playing big games in front of big crowds – and they don’t come any bigger than tomorrow’s visit from league leaders Sheffield Wednesday. Morsy will be in his usual midfield role, driving his team on against the Owls, but it won’t be until manager Kieran McKenna announces his starting line-up that we know who will partner him in the engine room as Lee Evans has already been ruled out with a knee injury sustained in last week’s 1-1 draw at Cambridge. And he will not allow the fact that he is just one yellow card away from a two-game league ban to affect him. Of the 12 bookings he has picked up in the current campaign, nine were in League One games and it would be far from ideal for Town to be without their inspirational leader. Morsy said: “This is a big game but it won’t make any difference to how I go into it. At Wigan I was in a similar situation and I went about 15 games without picking up another yellow. It’s the last of my worries. I’ll just play my natural game and control what I can control – that’s all I can do.” Regardless of who lines up alongside him tomorrow, he is relishing what must now be regarded as the Blues’ most important game so far, explaining: “Sheffield Wednesday are really good in the midfield area and I’ve played against their guys a number of times before, not just with Ipswich but also at my previous clubs. “We’re going to have to be on our A-game in there. It’s going to be a good battle, one I’m looking forward to, because I want to do well personally as well as for the team. I think it’s going to be really enjoyable and I’m sure they will be thinking the same. “You just look at each game as an individual game. On Saturday it’s no different because the winner gets the three points and then it’s on to the next one. “The confidence to go on a winning run comes from our daily work on the training ground, the right habits and the togetherness of the team, and it’s the entire football club, plus not forgetting the support because we’re all together as a team. “As players we look to bring all that together on match day and there was a big reaction to our performance at Cambridge last week in our FA Cup replay at Burnley on Tuesday. “The fact that our performance levels have been so high, generally, this season is a compliment to the players, so we must continue to work well in the coming months and get our reward, starting tomorrow.” Teenager Cameron Humphreys is probably the most likely replacement for the crocked Evans, although ex-Wednesday player Massimo Luongo is another contender for the role, despite the fact that he has yet to start a game since arriving at the club last month following a period training with the Town squad after he was released by Middlesbrough. Morsy said: “Like Cam, who we’ve seen a lot of this season, I think Massimo is going to be a really good player for us in the run-in. He trains really well, he’s great to have around the place and I’m looking forward to him playing. I’ve had battles with him over the years so I know his quality and I know for certain that he’s going to add a lot to us.”

The captain also believes that Town are in an upbeat mood following Tuesday’s narrow 2-1 defeat by Championship leaders Burnley in an FA Cup fourth round replay at Turf Moor, adding: “We really enjoyed our two games against Burnley. When you play against teams from a higher level in the FA Cup you know these games are not going to define your season. “They’re good to see where you’re at and after going toe-to-toe with them over two games they were very complimentary about us. We had some great battles against a very good team. I’ve never known a team to walk the Championship like they are doing this season. “It won’t have been easy for them but it shows how well their management team, the players and the club have done that they’re in such a strong position and looking like they will be back in the Premier League next season. “For us to go up against them and give such a good account of ourselves, especially at their place, was very pleasing. We’ve banked that and will take it into tomorrow’s game.” Morsy was asked if the build-up to tomorrow’s game had been any different and he replied: “Not really in terms of preparation because the management team are very meticulous in planning for every game. They give us all the details as to how we can win the games. “But with it being a big game against the league leaders I believe we maybe think about it a lot more, which I think is only natural, but with my experience it’s just focus, same as every other game. “Don’t spend too much time thinking about it, just focus as you do every other week and at three o’clock tomorrow make sure you’re ready to go. “These are the sort of games you want to play in, a full house and the fans right behind us. There have been times when the opposition players have said ‘Wow, what an atmosphere’ and I hope it’s like that again on Saturday.” It was suggested to Morsy that it must be impossible for players not to be up for a game of such importance. “It’s an interesting one, really,” he said. “I’ve said this throughout my career – no one intentionally goes out to a game and not be up for it. And it’s actually sometimes when players care too much about it, and there’s too much adrenalin, that you become tired. “Then it becomes the narrative ‘They weren’t up for it’ but actually they were. But they were maybe affected by too much fear, too much adrenalin and their energy drained. “It’s about managing it and I think we have the experience in the dressing room to do that and make sure we’re ready to go on Saturday. “You’ve got to feel the emotion of the occasion but also manage it and keep it in balance. You have to make sure you are truly ‘at it’ – neither above or below the line. “I’ve been lucky enough to play in winning teams, like the Egypt team that qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 30 years, and I’ve also experienced promotion. “The more experience you have in the bank, the easier the big occasions become. It takes people who have been through it to know how to cope with it. “When fans might think players weren’t up for it, that’s never the case. It’s mismanagement of emotions, that’s what it can be, so we have to stay on the line of relishing playing in the game and enjoy it. “There will be a day when none of us are playing any more and when that’s the case we’ll all be wishing we could just have one more like this. “We must give it everything you’ve got. You can’t control what’s going to happen but we can control how we perform and how much we run and fight for each other – and hopefully that will be enough.” Town’s squad, boosted by the arrival of Luongo, Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst in the January window, is one of the strongest in the third tier and Morsy was asked how difficult it can be keeping players happy when so many of them are unable to play regularly. He said: “Over the course of a season there are always injuries and illnesses, and loads of little things, that mean everyone doesn’t play every game. It’s a responsibility of each of us, I think, to keep on the same track. We all want the same goal and we’re a fantastic group. “That’s not just me saying it because I think we’ll be successful. I’m not going to turn around if we’re not successful and say ‘The group wasn’t strong enough’ because I can tell you now the group is fantastic. “There’s a long, long way to go. I know some people would like us to have gone up and won the league by now but it doesn’t work like that. “There will be loads of ups and downs, loads of momentum changes, league place changes, all of that. We just have to be steadfast in our approach and know that we’re all in it together, whether we play or not.” Meanwhile, Morsy still clings to the hope that he will be able to add to his seven caps for Egypt. In recent seasons he has been named in preliminary squads, but always lost out when they were trimmed ahead of game or tournament. He said: “They’ve changed manager on a number of occasions but experience teaches you to keep your head down and keep working hard. If the manager feels I can contribute and do a job, yes, I’d love to be available. But it’s not something I’m fully emotionally attached to. “I just focus on what I can control, making sure I’m fit, that I play well, keep working, keep improving, and that’s what I will continue to do. If I get a call-up, then that’s going to be amazing, but if not, I’ll keep going. “The fact I’m on the preliminary lists shows there is still some interest there, which is nice, but hopefully at some stage I’ll get called up and look to show the manager what I can do.”

