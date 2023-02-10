Morsy: This is a Proper Community Club

Friday, 10th Feb 2023 21:19 Inspired by his own father’s journey from Egypt to the UK, Town skipper Sam Morsy is a big supporter of the Ipswich Town Foundation’s Refugee Football project, which was launched last month. The free coaching sessions, which are funded by Sport England, started in September with the official announcement made in January to coincide with the EFL Week of Action. Sessions are run for adults on Mondays in partnership with Volunteering Matters and on Wednesday for adults and those aged between 16 and 18 in partnership with Suffolk Refugee Support and Suffolk New College. Among those taking part are refugees and asylum seekers from a range of countries including Eritrea, Syria, Sudan, Iraq and Afghanistan. Many of them are in temporary accommodation and not allowed to work, receiving only £8 per week in government support. Morsy’s father, Mekawy, was a refugee who came to the UK from Egypt in 1976 when he was 21 and went on to become a property developer. He now also works for a non-profit Islamic centre in Wolverhampton. In addition to attending the Refugee Football sessions, the Blues captain sponsors Town season tickets for a family of four who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to attend games at Portman Road. “My father came over to the country, they wanted him to do national service at the time,” the 31-year-old said. “He had to come over at a young age and had to forge himself something and has become very successful in doing so, but obviously it’s very tough moving country not knowing anybody. “So it was great for those guys to get the enjoyment out of playing football, getting that interaction, getting that social interaction and it’s brilliant to be a part of. “The Foundation delivers for a whole range of different people on different journeys but the goal’s the same really, to impact people and to help people with their lives. “If you can inspire in any way, that’s great. But for me, just being there is just enough really, just showing support.” Apart from Morsy’s valuable contribution, Town defender George Edmundson is an ambassador for the Foundation’s disability provision having provided kit and coaching. Both players enjoy giving something back and the EFL Week of Action highlighted the positive work done by clubs up and down the country. Egypt international Morsy added: “A big part of this club is the community work we do and it has probably opened a lot of the players’ eyes in terms of it being a proper community club. “Some say they are community clubs but it’s just a name, but there aren’t many clubs throughout the entire country that compares with Ipswich and the way we impact the community and the less fortunate. “For me, that’s been the best part of this club, because I’ve never seen it to this extent before. “We saw the natural disasters in the world the other day in Turkey and Syria and while football is important to us, we realise that there are so many other things that are important in the way they impact people’s lives. “This club’s all about making a difference and being a part of making lives better, which is incredible, and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

Photo: Matchday Images



