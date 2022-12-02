Bent: He Volleyed Him Straight in the Jaw

Saturday, 11th Feb 2023 08:46 Former Town striker Darren Bent has recalled the 2001 incident in which teammate Marcus Stewart’s jaw was accidentally broken by fellow frontman Pablo Couñago. Stewart suffered the injury in November 2001 and subsequently underwent surgery to have two plates inserted into his jaw. “Another one when I was at Ipswich, it wasn’t even really a dust-up,” Bent recalled on talkSPORT having discussed training ground clashes between players in his time at Aston Villa. “Basically we were playing five-a-side. Marcus Stewart and Pablo Couñago are at each other, like kicking each other, holding each other. “Both centre forwards and it was getting a bit naughty, some of the challenges you were going ‘Wow!’. And anyway the ball bounced up in the air and Pablo just goes to volley the ball. “As he goes to volley the ball, Stewart heads it and Pablo just volleys him straight in his jaw, bang! “You wouldn’t say it was on purpose but his leg shouldn’t have been where it was. Completely shattered his jaw. “Smacked, broke up his jaw. We lost him for about two months. You know what I can remember more than anything? The crack.” Speaking at the time, Stewart said: “Pablo came to see me and was very upset, but it was just one of those things. We both made a wrong decision, I made the decision to head the ball, he decided to boot it instead.”

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



midastouch added 08:58 - Feb 11

Jean-Couñago Van Damme 0

WeWereZombies added 09:12 - Feb 11

Hearing the crack of a breaking bone is a terrible thing, stays with you for a while. I can still remember Mick Mills and Peter Dobing both going for the ball, shins in the air and the awful sound as Dobing's leg broke. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments