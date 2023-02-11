Life's a Pitch Live at Lunchtime

Saturday, 11th Feb 2023 08:57

Life’s a Pitch is live at lunchtime (BBC Radio Suffolk, midday to 2pm) with host Mark Murphy joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher and Tractor Boy.

Will Town beat Sheffield Wednesday? Who should Kieran McKenna pick for what's probably the biggest game of his managerial career so far? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photo: TWTD